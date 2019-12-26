Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Company Town

Spectrum outage in Inglewood disrupts holiday for Lakers-Clippers fans

Comedian Kevin Hart and other Lakers fans mug for television cameras as they sit courtside for the Lakers-Clippers game on Dec. 25, 2019, at Staples Center.
Comedian Kevin Hart and other Lakers fans mug for television cameras as they sit courtside for the Lakers-Clippers game on Wednesday at Staples Center.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Meg JamesStaff Writer 
Dec. 26, 2019
3:12 PM
Share

Thousands of Spectrum customers in Inglewood and surrounding communities experienced a Christmas Day outage, infuriating sports fans who were eager to watch the much-anticipated Clippers-Lakers basketball game.

The cable TV and internet service disruption began about 2 p.m. Wednesday, about three hours before the game’s tipoff on ABC. The Clippers won the contest, 111-106.

The outage lasted about 16 hours with service restored Thursday morning, according to a Charter Communications spokesman. The company offers its cable TV, phone and internet service under the Spectrum brand.

Damaged underground fiber lines were responsible for the outage, the spokesman said.

Advertisement

The company declined to provide the number of homes affected beyond noting that “a few thousand subscribers” had lost access to their lineup of TV channels and the internet. Technicians worked through the night to restore service. The outage affected subscribers in Inglewood — the former home of the Lakers and future home of the Clippers — as well as Ladera Heights, View Park, Baldwin Hills and Westchester.

“We apologize to the customers who were affected by the outage,” Charter said in a statement.

For some, the episode was reminiscent of 2014, when Southern California customers experienced a blackout during the Super Bowl, when the company was known as Time Warner Cable.

Company TownSportsBusinessEntertainment & Arts
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Meg James
Follow Us
Meg James is a corporate media reporter for the Los Angeles Times, covering the business of television and digital disruption in the entertainment industry. She has been a member of the Company Town team for more than a decade. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement