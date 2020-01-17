WGA reaches deal with Gersh, gaining momentum in battle against talent agencies

The Gersh Agency said Friday it had reached a deal with the Writers Guild of America, becoming the fifth talent agency to break ranks with the Assn. of Talent Agents.

The ATA and the WGA have been in a months-long dispute over a new code of conduct, disagreeing about long-standing agency practices such as collecting fees for packaging talent and large talent agencies involved with affiliated production companies, which the union believes create conflicts of interests for talent agencies.

Rather than work directly with trade group ATA, the WGA has negotiated individual agreements with more than 80 small and midtier talent agencies. These agreements aim to end packaging fees, an amount of money agencies earn from studios for pulling together talent for projects. Some agencies also have agreed to not engage in affiliated productions.

Agencies have said that they can manage any conflicts caused by affiliated productions and that packaging benefits writers because they do not have to pay a commission fee.

”Writers are vital to our industry, and Gersh has a long and proud history representing them,” said David and Bob Gersh, the talent agency’s copresidents, in a statement Friday. “We are deeply committed to our writers and their interests, and appreciate their patience. We enthusiastically look forward to resuming our work on their behalf.”

Gersh, which has headquarters in L.A. and New York, declined to disclose the terms of the deal. The talent agency employs 250 people.

The WGA and ATA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.