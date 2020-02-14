Former Landmark Theatres CEO Ted Mundorff lands at ArcLight

Less than four months after resigning as chief executive of Landmark Theatres, Los Angeles cinema veteran Ted Mundorff has landed a new job at his old haunt, ArcLight Cinemas.

Mundorff has been named president and chief operating officer of ArcLight, which is owned by the L.A.-based firm Decurion Corp., the company said Friday.

ArcLight, launched in 2002, has 11 locations — six in the Los Angeles area including the flagship Hollywood theater and Pacific Cinerama Dome on Sunset Boulevard. It also has theaters in Boston, Chicago, Washington D.C. and San Diego.

The company has been without a chief operating officer for several years.

The chain made a name for itself by offering stadium seating and for being among the first to serve alcohol. Those amenities have since become the norm for major multiplexes, including the giant nationwide chains such as AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas.

Ted Mundorff has joined ArcLight Cinemas as president and COO. (Landmark Theatres)

The appointment by ArcLight, run by Chairman and CEO Christopher Forman, marks a sort of homecoming for Mundorff, who starts next week. Before working at Landmark, Mundorff served as vice president and film buyer at ArcLight and its sister chain Pacific Theaters.

“When I left, ArcLight was one theater,” Mundorff told the Times. “Things have matured and gone national, and it’s been a great success story, and we’d like to keep it on track.”

Mundorff, who splits his time between Playa Vista and Laguna Beach, worked for more than 15 years at Landmark, becoming its CEO in 2007. While at the company, he opened the art house circuit’s main theaters in Los Angeles and New York and expanded the company’s reach with locations in Denver, Indianapolis, Washington, D.C. and Miami.

He resigned in October, less than a year after the company was sold to Cohen Media Group, the film production and distribution company of New York real estate billionaire Charles S. Cohen. The circuit was previously owned by billionaire investors Mark Cuban and Todd Wagner.