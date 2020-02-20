Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Company Town

In a deadlock, WGA and large talent agencies turn to a mediator

Members of Writers Guild of America consider firing their agents en masse
The headquarters of the Writers Guild of America West in Los Angeles.
(WGAW / TNS)
By Wendy LeeStaff Writer 
Feb. 20, 2020
3:09 PM
After months of wrangling, the Writers Guild of America and the top talent agencies have been unable to bridge their differences over packaging fees and other practices. Now, a federal judge has ordered them to take their legal dispute to a mediator.

Attorneys for the agencies and the guild have agreed to have Gail Migdal Title serve as their mediator at a future date, according to a document filed on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, Creative Artists Agency and United Talent Agency have sued the WGA, accusing it of organizing a boycott that violates anti-trust laws. Last April, the WGA instructed its members to fire their agents who did not follow the union’s code of conduct.

Since then, the WGA and the Association of Talent Agents have been at a negotiating standstill. The WGA has negotiated with individual agencies, securing agreements with more than 80 small and mid-tier agencies. Meanwhile, some writers have secretly gone back to work for their agents at large firms that lack agreements with the WGA.

The union had sought to dismiss the agencies’ lawsuit but was denied. It has countersued the agencies, arguing that they violated anti-trust laws.

It’s not uncommon for mediators to be assigned in federal lawsuits. Title has has worked for ADR Services, which handles dispute resolutions, since 2013, according to her LinkedIn page. Title was previously a managing partner at the law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman.

Wendy Lee
Wendy Lee covers digital media for the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town team. She writes about the growing influence of tech giants like Apple and Google on Hollywood, how studios are adapting to digital disruption and the rise of digital music companies. She formerly covered technology at the San Francisco Chronicle, and was a business reporter for KPCC, the Minneapolis Star Tribune and the Tennessean in Nashville. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley and grew up in the Silicon Valley.
