In a deadlock, WGA and large talent agencies turn to a mediator

After months of wrangling, the Writers Guild of America and the top talent agencies have been unable to bridge their differences over packaging fees and other practices. Now, a federal judge has ordered them to take their legal dispute to a mediator.

Attorneys for the agencies and the guild have agreed to have Gail Migdal Title serve as their mediator at a future date, according to a document filed on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, Creative Artists Agency and United Talent Agency have sued the WGA, accusing it of organizing a boycott that violates anti-trust laws. Last April, the WGA instructed its members to fire their agents who did not follow the union’s code of conduct.

Since then, the WGA and the Association of Talent Agents have been at a negotiating standstill. The WGA has negotiated with individual agencies, securing agreements with more than 80 small and mid-tier agencies. Meanwhile, some writers have secretly gone back to work for their agents at large firms that lack agreements with the WGA.

Advertisement

The union had sought to dismiss the agencies’ lawsuit but was denied. It has countersued the agencies, arguing that they violated anti-trust laws.

It’s not uncommon for mediators to be assigned in federal lawsuits. Title has has worked for ADR Services, which handles dispute resolutions, since 2013, according to her LinkedIn page. Title was previously a managing partner at the law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman.

