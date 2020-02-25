Spanish-language media giant Univision sold as challenges loom

New investors have agreed to purchase Univision Communications Inc., the nation’s largest Spanish-language media company.

The finale of the months-long auction came early Tuesday when former Viacom executive Wade Davis and private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners announced that they were teaming up to acquire 64% of Univision for an undisclosed price. The new investors hope to restore luster to the broadcaster known for its over-the-top telenovelas and star news anchor Jorge Ramos.

And, in a telenovela-like twist, Mexico City media giant Grupo Televisa will retain its nearly 36% stake in Univision. Televisa’s founder helped launch Univision with a single Texas TV station in 1961, and the company has long been a key stakeholder and supplier of the spicy soap operas that run in prime time.

Davis will become chief executive of Univision once the deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is complete.

The sellers, including Los Angeles billionaire Haim Saban , initially had been seeking $10 billion for the Miami-based company — significantly less than the $13.7 billion they paid in 2007 when they bought an emerging Spanish-language powerhouse from the late Jerrold Perenchio and his Latin American partners.

But years of infighting, management misfires and changing demographics took a heavy toll.

Millions of viewers still turn to Univision for news and entertainment, and the company has long served as a champion of immigrant rights. But the audience for Univision’s flagship TV network, which draws about 1.4 million viewers in prime time, is half what it was a decade ago. Univision’s television, radio and digital outlets compete with Netflix, YouTube and Spotify, along with English-language networks.

The deal was expected. Davis, the former chief financial officer of Viacom, departed that company in early December when Viacom completed its merger with CBS Corp. The former investment banker, who spent nearly 14 years at Viacom, owner of MTV, Comedy Central, BET and Nickelodeon, made it clear last summer that he would be leaving Viacom with the merger. Davis, 47, formed his own firm, ForgeLight LLC, in December.

Searchlight Capital Partners is a New York-based private equity firm with a varied portfolio. Earlier this month it took a stake in Global Risk Partners, an independent insurance intermediary firm. It also has investments in the Israeli communications services provider Bezeq, the Italian broadband provider Eolo, Frontier Communications’ fiber broadband operations in Montana, Idaho, Washington and Oregon, and Cengage Learning, a textbook and educational materials provider. (Davis is a Cengage board member).

“We are confident that we have found the right path forward with Searchlight and ForgeLight,” Saban said in a statement.

Univision had about $7.2 billion in debt late last year, according to regulatory filings.

Univision boasts a range of assets, including the broadcast television networks Univision and UniMás and cable channels Univision Deportes and Galavision. The company also owns more than 50 radio stations and more than 60 television stations, including its flagship, KMEX-TV Channel 34 in Los Angeles.

The media company remains a potent draw with Spanish-speaking viewers, primarily immigrants from Mexico and Central America, and the new owners hope to capitalize on its ability to reach Latino millennials and their children.

Additionally, analysts predict a record year for political spending in advance of the November presidential election, and Spanish-language media is expected to receive a growing share. For the first time, Latinos are projected to be the nation’s largest ethnic minority group in a U.S. presidential election. Candidates are wooing Latinos, and Univision’s national and local newscasts, on KMEX and other stations, supply news to millions of viewers.

Still, the company faces steep challenges , in part because of demographic trends, including a significant slowdown in immigration from Mexico in recent years. That’s a problem for Univision because it has long relied heavily on Spanish-speaking newcomers to replenish its audience.

U.S.-born Latinos, who are fluent in English, typically prefer to watch shows on Netflix, Hulu, ESPN and Fox.

In addition to Saban Capital, the consortium group selling Univision is made up of TPG (formerly known as Texas Pacific Group), Thomas H. Lee Partners, Providence Equity Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners.

Over the years, the group moved Univision’s headquarters from Los Angeles, which is home to the nation’s largest population of Latinos, to New York and then to Miami, where the company has U.S. production facilities and Univision News studios.

Davis and his group negotiated the deal over the last few weeks, according to knowledgeable people. Earlier, John Malone’s Liberty Global had been in the running along with Miami-based Hemisphere Media Group.