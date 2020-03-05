DGA strikes deal with studios in first wave of Hollywood union talks

In the first wave of negotiations over pay in Hollywood, the Directors Guild of America said Thursday it had struck a tentative agreement on a new three-year deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The DGA, the first union to kick off negotiations with studios in what is expected to be a fraught year of talks over pay, took about three weeks to reach an agreement, according to a statement from the union.

Terms of the agreement covering film and TV work were not disclosed and will be released after the proposed contract is approved by the union’s national board at meeting Saturday. The DGA’s current contract expires on June 30.

The agreement could potentially establish a bargaining framework for two other unions, SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America, whose contracts expire in June and May, respectively.

The DGA, which has more than 18,000 members, often begins negotiations well in advance of when its contracts expire in order to avoid creating instability in the industry.

The proposed contract includes improvements in minimum salaries and streaming residuals. It would narrow the pay gap between shows aired on premium pay TV channels and those distributed on such digital platforms as Netflix, Amazon and Apple, said a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment.

Talks were led by negotiating committee chairs Jon Avnet and Todd Holland, and Russell Hollander, the union’s national executive director.

The AMPTP, which represents the major studios, declined to comment.