Bob Iger says Disney is ‘sobered’ by coronavirus crisis

Walt Disney Co.'s annual shareholder meetings are typically quirky affairs, with a mix of serious business matters addressing executive pay, as well as offbeat questions from children.

At Wednesday’s gathering in Raleigh, N.C., though, the event began on a more subdued note, as Executive Chairman and former Chief Executive Bob Iger addressed growing concerns about the novel coronavirus that has closed theme parks abroad and rattled global markets.

“I think it’s very fair to say we’re all sobered by” the situation, Iger said in prepared remarks. He continued, however, by noting that the company has survived crises including wars and natural disasters during its nearly 100-year history.

“What we’ve demonstrated over the years is that we’re incredibly resilient,” Iger said. “What we create has never been more necessary or more important.”

Disney’s meeting of shareholders follows just weeks after the company named Bob Chapek as its chief executive, replacing Iger after his 15-year run. Iger took on the role of executive chairman, guiding the company’s creative endeavors, including programming for its key streaming services Disney+ and Hulu.

Chapek, 60, was previously chairman of parks, experiences and products after stints running Disney divisions including home entertainment and film distribution.

Iger introduced Chapek to investors in Raleigh. “Bob is someone we know very well, and someone who knows our company very well,” Iger said of the Disney veteran. “I can’t think of a better person to succeed me.”

The meeting comes amid growing concern about the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak, cases of which have passed 115,000, including more than 1,000 in the U.S.

Disney’s parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong have been shuttered for weeks due to the coronavirus threat. The global panic has also disrupted supply chains for toys, including highly anticipated products based on the so-called Baby Yoda character from “The Mandalorian.”

The CEO change also comes at a potentially challenging time for Disney’s dominant movie studio, which posted a global box office record last year but is not expected to match those results anytime soon. Coronavirus fears could have an adverse effect on the releases of major movies including “Black Widow” and “Mulan.” China, where theaters remain shuttered due to the disease, is a key market for “Mulan.”

The company also continues to deal with the integration of entertainment assets it purchased from 21st Century Fox last year. Executive departures have included former 20th Century Fox Film head Emma Watts, whose role was diminished under Disney.

All eyes will continue to be on direct-to-consumer and international chairman Kevin Mayer, who is tasked with growing Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. Earlier this year, the firm said Disney+ had hit 28.6 million subscribers since its November launch, mostly in the U.S. Mayer, 57, was thought to be considered for the CEO job, but had far less operational experience than Chapek.

Disney shares fell $5.86, or 5%, to $105.55 in early trading Wednesday amid broader market worries about the coronavirus and an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. The stock has declined 23% so far this year.

After the business portion, the Disney executives returned to the regular program, with Iger leading the proceedings as the company showed off footage from “Mulan,” “Black Widow” and Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of “West Side Story.”

Iger also announced that Disney will release a new Beatles documentary from Peter Jackson, “Get Back,” which features restored footage from the British band’s recording sessions for their final studio album.

Iger turned to Chapek to discuss parks initiatives. Chapek touted the success of the Rise of the Resistance ride at Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. He also announced the Avengers Campus, which features Marvel characters including Spider-Man, will open July 18.

The question-and-answer session brought the usual round of eclectic comments from shareholders and activists.

A representative for a conservative think tank accused Disney’s ABC News of anti-conservative bias. He called out Disney’s decision to suspend journalist David Wright after a Project Veritas video showed him criticizing the network’s coverage and leadership.

Chapek defended ABC News, describing a “stellar track record” for objective reporting.

“In terms of Mr. Wright, he said some things that made us question his objectivity,” Chapek said.

On a lighter note, a child attendee asked Chapek what advice he would give a future Disney CEO. Another shareholder asked if the controversial Disney musical “Song of the South” would ever be available on Disney+ (Iger’s answer: it will not), and as a follow-up, whether Iger would sign his copy of Iger’s book “The Ride of a Lifetime.” (Answer: yes.)

Another shareholder asked Chapek what excites him most about the future of the company as he takes over as CEO.

“I do understand the gravity of trying to fill this great gentleman’s shoes,” Chapek said. “But I’m ready for it.”

Iger closed by returning to the topic of coronavirus.

“These are obviously really challenging times,” Iger said. “Stay healthy, please.”