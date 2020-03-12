Netflix closes L.A. building due to suspected coronavirus exposure

Netflix on Thursday closed one of its L.A. office buildings for deep cleaning after it suspected that one of its employees might have the novel coronavirus, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The company has recommended all of its L.A. employees work from home, said the person who was not authorized to comment on the matter.

The building that closed, known as Icon, is Netflix’s main L.A. office, on Sunset Boulevard.

Netflix declined to comment.

Netflix is not the only studio to have employees exposed to the novel coronavirus. Two CBS News employees in New York tested positive, causing CBS to ask employees to work from home. The spread of the virus hit home for Hollywood on Thursday when Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive in Australia, where the actor is filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic.

In California, there have been 198 people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Several entertainment industry companies, including studios and talent agencies, also have encouraged their employees to work from home. Starting Thursday, talent agency ICM Partners said its employees will work remotely in New York and Washington, D.C., with all L.A. employees logging in remotely on Friday.

On Friday, United Talent Agency’s nearly 1,200 employees worldwide will test working from home for a full day and will no longer allow visitor access to its campuses.

“This is a proactive decision that reflects evolving public health guidance and the simple, intuitive fact that we are all connected,” said UTA’s CEO Jeremy Zimmer in a note to staff. “Many of us may not be in the groups with the highest risk, but we all have friends and neighbors who are. Now is the time to follow the science and act for the greater good.”