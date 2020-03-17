Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Company Town

The coronavirus shutdown will hit Hollywood assistants hard. Activists are raising money to help

470990__la-et-ct-hollywood-assistants-revolt_01.FO.jpg
TV writers Deirdre Mangan, left, and Liz Alper are Los Angeles activists working to bring attention and change to low wages and grueling hours of Hollywood assistants.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
By Anousha SakouiStaff Writer 
March 17, 2020
12:18 PM
Share

Activists who have been advocating for the rights of assistants in Hollywood’s film and television industry have created a relief fund to help these low-paid workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

The three women who have been spearheading the movement known as #PayupHollywood — Liz Alper, Jamarah Hayner and Deidre Mangan — along with a group of leading TV writers and others, launched a GoFundMe site to raise money for assistants who face lost work as productions shut down.

The Junior Hollywood Radio & Television Society and the YEA! nonprofit organization supporting activism in the entertainment industry, also are backing the fundraising effort.

“Unless and until Hollywood studios commit to compensating their support staff during production shut-downs, this fundraiser will provide a modest one-time stipend to as many Los Angeles-based support staffers in need as we can support,” Alper said in an emailed statement. “We will be asking support staffers to fill out an application for aid, then we will verify and fulfill requests based on the order they are received and the urgency of the applicant’s personal situation.”

Advertisement

California
Coronavirus live updates: Trump administration considering mobilizing the National Guard
ITALY-HEALTH-VIRUS
California
Coronavirus live updates: Trump administration considering mobilizing the National Guard
The Los Angeles Times will provide around-the-clock updates on COVID-19 from across Southern California and around the world. Read our coverage from last week hereTracking the coronavirus in California: latest numbers | Support our journalism with a subscriptionHave a question about coronavirus? Send us your questions here. | You also can sign up for our newsletterSee latest photo gallery

The move comes as a huge swath of workers in Hollywood and around the country face film and television shutdowns, affecting thousands. Hollywood assistants in particular are vulnerable because of their low pay, and many do not qualify for unemployment benefits.

The effort is in collaboration with TV writers John August and Craig Mazin and their podcast Scriptnotes. They have offered to match everything raised on Tuesday up to $50,000. Producer Greg Berlanti also pledged to match donations, the group said.

Their aim is to raise $100,000, using the proceeds to offer assistants facing partial or total wage losses donations ranging from $450 to $900.

Advertisement

The group #PayupHollywood was launched online last year, emboldened by the #MeToo movement and new labor laws protecting gig workers. It drew huge support via social media to take the industry to task over its questionable labor practices.

“Chernobyl” screenwriter Mazin and August, writer of “Aladdin,” used their “Scriptnotes” podcast to highlight the topic, sharing stories of writers’ assistants, production assistants, agency assistants, studio assistants and temps.

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has been widespread across entertainment and other industries. Some 18% of U.S. adults reported that they had been laid off or that their work hours had been cut, a new poll found.

Company TownEntertainment & Arts
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Anousha Sakoui
Follow Us
Anousha Sakoui is an entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times, covering Hollywood and labor issues. She moved to Los Angeles in 2014 from London and is graduate of the University of Edinburgh.

More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement