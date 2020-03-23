Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Company Town

United Talent Agency cuts salaries and top executives forgo pay as coronavirus hits Hollywood

UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer
Jeremy Zimmer, chief executive of United Talent Agency, at the company’s Beverly Hills office. Zimmer is forgoing his salary for the rest of the year as his agency rolls out companywide salary reductions.
(Photo provided by the United Talent Agency)
By Wendy LeeStaff Writer 
March 23, 2020
3:20 PM
United Talent Agency on Monday said it will cut the salaries of its staff, as the entertainment industry continues to grapple with the fallout from the novel coronavirus.

The Beverly Hills business, which has about 1,200 employees, said salaries would be cut across every level and “structured so our most senior colleagues make the largest financial sacrifice.”

UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer and co-Presidents Jay Sures and David Kramer will give up their salaries for the rest of the year, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment.

“Like companies across the industry and our country, UTA is taking some immediate and painful steps to ensure we get through the current public health and economic crisis as strong as possible,” UTA said in a statement.

Entertainment companies are feeling the pain from rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, which caused the cancellation and postponement of live events and Hollywood productions. More than 100,000 workers in the industry have lost their jobs due to the disruptions, according to some estimates.

Last week, Paradigm Talent Agency announced it would lay off more than 100 employees. The company said the layoffs were temporary and hopes the workers will be rehired in six months, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment.

Wendy Lee
Wendy Lee covers digital media for the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town team. She writes about the growing influence of tech giants like Apple and Google on Hollywood, how studios are adapting to digital disruption and the rise of digital music companies. She formerly covered technology at the San Francisco Chronicle, and was a business reporter for KPCC, the Minneapolis Star Tribune and the Tennessean in Nashville. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley and grew up in the Silicon Valley.
