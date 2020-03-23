Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Company Town

Visual Effects Society urges Hollywood to let VFX artists work remotely during coronavirus crisis

Adam Driver in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
Adam Driver in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” VFX artists who work on such effects-heavy films are demanding to work from home during the coronavirus outbreak.
(Lucasfilm)
By Stacy Perman Staff Writer 
March 23, 2020
1:44 PM
Share

The Visual Effects Society, a leading organization representing VFX artists, has called on studios and the film industry to support efforts to allow people to work from home due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

In a statement Monday, the Visual Effects Society said it “wants to encourage all employers — large or small — to grant permission for their employees to work remotely during this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We understand the concerns around security to protect proprietary work product, but right now is the time for the utmost flexibility towards VFX artists and all practitioners as we try to figure our way through this crisis. Many companies are trying to take action, and we are optimistic that studios and vendors can find and enact workable solutions.”

California
Coronavirus live updates: Trump to delay Real ID deadline due to coronavirus
TOPSHOT-THAILAND-HEALTH-VIRUS
California
Coronavirus live updates: Trump to delay Real ID deadline due to coronavirus
The Los Angeles Times will provide around-the-clock updates on COVID-19 from across Southern California and around the world.Read our coverage from last week hereTracking the coronavirus in California: latest numbers | Support our journalism with a subscriptionHave a question about coronavirus? Send us your questions here. | You also can sign up for our newsletterSee latest photo gallery
Advertisement

To aid in that effort, the organization’s technology committee has offered guidance for working from home, in concert with studios, vendors and facilities.

The organization’s statement comes during a time when many VFX artists have had to continue to work on-site even as film and TV production has shut down in compliance with government regulations to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, Mario Rokicki, a color supervisor at Double Negative in Vancouver, Canada, launched a petition on change.org in the form of an open letter to the Motion Picture Assn., imploring the industry to “allow VFX artists to work remotely.”

To date, the petition has received nearly 9,000 signatures.

Advertisement

Many VFX artists are required to work on-site because of stringent nondisclosure agreements they must sign intended to protect intellectual property and prevent leaks and copyright theft. Such agreements have also made working remotely difficult, as workers generally aren’t allowed to take materials off-site because of security compliances.

In recent weeks, in wake of the global pandemic, a number of studios, including Sony Imageworks and Industrial Light and Magic, have undertaken efforts to give many of their VFX artists the ability to work remotely.

Company TownEntertainment & ArtsCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Stacy Perman
Follow Us
Stacy Perman is an enterprise staff writer for Company Town covering the business of the film industry at the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement