Endeavor to cut up to 250 people as the coronavirus clobbers the industry

In a further sign of how the coronavirus outbreak is buffeting the entertainment industry, the operator of one of Hollywood’s largest talent agencies disclosed that it would lay off as many as 250 employees due to the crisis.

Beverly Hills-based Endeavor Group Holdings, owner of the William Morris agency that has significantly invested in live events, is cutting as many as 250 employees out of its roughly 7,000-person staff, said a person close to the agency who was not authorized to comment.

The cuts, which begin this week and will continue through April, will largely affect people who can’t work remotely and will not include agents. Endeavor may take other actions to reduce costs in the future, such as salary reductions, the source said.

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and Chairman Patrick Whitesell are not taking salaries for the rest of the year.

Advertisement

Emanuel announced the pending cuts in a memo to staff.

“As we all focus inward to protect our personal health and safeguard our families, every company around the world is simultaneously faced with safeguarding the health and future of its business. We are no different,” Emanuel wrote in his note to his staff. “All parts of our company are feeling the effects.”

Endeavor and others in the talent representation businesses, including Paradigm Talent Agency and United Talent Agency, have been hard hit by the effects of the novel coronavirus. The pandemic has caused live events and Hollywood productions to be canceled or delayed.

Last week, Paradigm announced significant cuts in its staff, including agents. And on Monday UTA said it was implementing companywide salary reductions.