CNN’s Chris Cuomo tests positive for the coronavirus

CNN primetime anchor Chris Cuomo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the network said Tuesday.

The cable news network said Cuomo, who is the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, will continue to do his nightly program which airs at 9 p.m. Eastern.

“In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” Cuomo wrote in a message on Twitter.

“I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fevers, chills and shortness of breath,” he wrote. “I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!”

Cuomo has been broadcasting from CNN’s headquarters on the west side of Manhattan until Monday, when the cable network aired from his home on Long Island.

His interviews with his brother — which have included some sibling teasing — have become a popular highlight of the program during the otherwise grim reporting on the pandemic.

Cuomo is the latest news figure who has contracted the disease. CBS News veteran Maria Mercader on Sunday died from complications of COVID-19.

CBS News has been hard hit by the virus, with more than six staffers testing positive. The network’s programs have moved out of its West Side headquarters to broadcast from other locations.

Other media figures who have tested positive for the virus include NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell and Lucien Grainge, chairman and chief executive of Universal Music.

