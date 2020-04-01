Hulu founder Jason Kilar named WarnerMedia CEO ahead of HBO Max launch

Streaming entertainment veteran Jason Kilar has been named chief executive of WarnerMedia, the company said Wednesday.

He will lead the venerable media company with such assets as HBO, CNN, TBS and the Warner Bros. movie and TV studio.

Kilar, 48, was the founding chief executive of Hulu, serving as a key architect of the pioneering streaming service. He was previously a senior vice president at Amazon.

He succeeds John Stankey, WarnerMedia’s current chief, who was promoted to the broader AT&T job in September. Kilar will report to Stankey, effective May 1.

Kilar’s appointment comes ahead of the pivotal May launch of HBO Max, AT&T’s bet that it can take on Netflix and Disney+ in the streaming wars.

In October, WarnerMedia said HBO Max would cost $14.99 a month, making it the most expensive new entry in the new media battlefront. Disney+ costs $6.99 a month, whereas incumbent Netflix charges $12.99 for its most common plan.

Kilar brings digital chops to the new job. He worked at Jeff Bezos’ Amazon.com for nearly a decade, helping the Seattle, Wash.-based ecommerce company break into DVD sales.

In 2007, then Fox President Peter Chernin plucked Kilar from Amazon to run an upstart streaming service that would become Hulu. Kilar seemed like an unconventional choice. He had no background in television, but he knew what worked on the internet.

Kilar ran the streaming service for nearly six years, until 2013, but by then the Hulu owners were squabbling over the direction of the streaming service, then known for re-running network hits.

“TV is one of the most social mediums,” Kilar told a group of advertisers in 2012. “The things people talk about most are the weather and television.With digital, we should be able to encourage social to the core. It’s going to be a big, big deal.”

It was. Streaming services have upended the business of television, including for legacy media companies including Warner Bros. and HBO as well as its parent AT&T which owns DirecTV and a recently launched inter-active digital version called AT&T TV.

“I can think of no bigger inspirations for looking at the world around you and looking for a better way,” Kilar told the advertiser group.

Kilar eventually became frustrated by the dual mandates of Hulu, according to former associates at the time. Back then, Hulu had three owners: Fox, NBCUniversal and Walt Disney Co. Disney now owns the majority stake, and has said it will buy out Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal.

In 2013, Killar co-founded the video streaming service Vessel, which was acquired by Verizon about three years after launch. Verizon quickly shut down the San Francisco-based service and used its technology for its own ill-fated streamer Go90. Kilar left in 2017.

In addition to his executive roles, Kilar served as a board member at DreamWorks Animation from 2013 to 2016 and Univision Communications from 2016 to this year.

At WarnerMedia, he will be charged with building a service that will challenge his previous innovation, Hulu, as well as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

“Jason is a dynamic executive with the right skill set to lead WarnerMedia into the future,” Stankey said in a statement. “His experience in media and entertainment, direct-to-consumer video streaming and advertising is the perfect fit for WarnerMedia, and I am excited to have him lead the next chapter of WarnerMedia’s storied success.”

The stakes are high for AT&T-owned WarnerMedia, whose service will compete in an increasingly crowded market.

Its crown jewel, HBO, has long set the gold standard in television with such shows as “Succession,” “Game of Thrones” and “The Sopranos.” But the world is changing as tech companies draw eyeballs and talent away from legacy TV channels.