Brooke Baldwin is second CNN anchor to test positive for coronavirus

Brooke Baldwin has joined Chris Cuomo on the roster of CNN on-air talent testing positive for the coronavirus.

The afternoon anchor announced Friday on her Instagram page she experienced chills, aches and fever on Thursday.

“I’m been social distancing,” Baldwin said. “Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still - it got me.”

Baldwin, 40, said she has no underlying conditions.

Cuomo, CNN evening anchor and brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, learned on Monday that he had tested positive for the virus and has been doing his nightly program from the basement of his Long Island, N.Y., home.

Cuomo and Baldwin had been coming in to CNN’s New York headquarters on Manhattan’s West Side.

Most TV news anchors have been working remotely at home since New York state was put under a stay-at-home order on March 20.

Two TV news employees have died of complications from the coronavirus — talent executive Maria Mercader of CBS News and audio technician Larry Edgeworth of NBC News.

