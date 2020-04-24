MGM Studios lays off 7% of staff as coronavirus continues to hit Hollywood

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, the entertainment company behind the James Bond franchise, is making permanent cuts to its workforce as the coronavirus crisis continues to hit employment in Hollywood.

Executives at Beverly Hills-based MGM disclosed the cuts in a Friday memo to staff, citing the COVID-19 pandemic that has shuttered film and TV productions and forced studios to delay movie releases as theaters remain shut down.

MGM is cutting 7% of its 750-person workforce, resulting in roughly 50 layoffs across multiple divisions, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment. Variety first reported the cuts.

“We are reconfiguring certain divisions of the studio to allow MGM to operate more effectively in a changing media landscape, both during this pandemic, and beyond,” MGM’s leadership wrote. “Unfortunately, these changes necessitate some permanent reductions of our workforce.”

Advertisement

MGM’s newest 007 feature, “No Time to Die,” was among the first major films to delay its theatrical release as fears of the novel coronavirus spread. Senior managers have taken unspecified pay cuts to help stop the bleeding, the executives said in their memo, which was signed “MGM Leadership.”

The studio is the latest high-profile entertainment company hit with job cuts as theater closures and production delays put pressure on finances across the industry.

Megan Ellison’s West Hollywood-based studio Annapurna Pictures this week laid off 10% of its staff, or seven people, including its chief financial officer.

United Artists Releasing, a distribution joint venture between MGM and Annapurna, will furlough a third of its 80-person staff, a spokesperson confirmed Friday. Health benefits will be covered during the furlough period.

Advertisement

It’s not just independent studios that are feeling the pain.

Beverly Hills-based talent agency owner Endeavor said one-third of its workforce, or roughly 2,500 employees, will be affected by furloughs, have their positions eliminated, or be shifted from full-time to part-time work. Walt Disney Co. has furloughed more than 100,000 people, or nearly half its workforce, during the closure of theme parks and film and TV sets.

Along with the James Bond series, MGM is known for films including “Creed” and last year’s “Addams Family” animated movie.

MGM, which endured a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2010, is led by Chairman Kevin Ulrich, who is CEO of investment firm Anchorage Capital Group, one of MGM’s major shareholders. In January, the company replaced its motion picture group head Jonathan Glickman with producer Michael De Luca.

Advertisement

“Please know that we did not make these decisions lightly,” company leadership said in its staff memo. “We are deeply grateful to our friends and colleagues for their contributions to the studio and are working to support them with this transition.”

