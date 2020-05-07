Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Company Town

Coronavirus unemployment: WME cuts 20% of its workforce

Donald Trump and Ari Emanuel
President-elect Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Ari Emanuel as he leaves the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in 2016. Emanuel is Endeavor’s CEO.
(Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
By Wendy Lee
Stacy Perman
May 7, 2020
5:19 PM
Share

Talent agency William Morris Endeavor said Thursday it is making cost reductions that will affect 20% of its roughly 1,500 employees, part of ongoing cuts at the Beverly Hills-based parent company.

WME said most of the cuts will come from layoffs, but other employees affected could be furloughed or have their work hours reduced to part-time status due to fallout from COVID-19. The pandemic has shelved many Hollywood productions and live events, and that has severely eroded the income stream for WME and other talent agencies.

“While we are making these difficult decisions now to safeguard our business, we believe in the resilience of our team and our industry,” WME said in a statement.

WME’s cost-cutting efforts affect agents, executives and assistants, with the music department most heavily hit.

Advertisement

The announcement is part of a larger initiative at WME’s parent company, Endeavor, to reduce its expenses. Endeavor said one-third of its staff would be affected by layoffs, furloughs or reduced work hours.

Company Town
Endeavor, owner of WME talent agency, scraps IPO plans
2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford And George Lucas Presented By Gucci - Inside
Company Town
Endeavor, owner of WME talent agency, scraps IPO plans
Endeavor Group Holdings, owner of WME and UFC, has officially withdrawn its intention to go public.

The cuts are a blow to Endeavor, which had planned to launch an IPO last year. Before the coronavirus crisis hit, Endeavor had a heavy debt load after making a string of acquisitions, including buying UFC. The company had $4.6 billion in debt as of September, according to a regulatory filing.

Last month, S&P Global downgraded Endeavor to a CCC+ credit rating from a B and said the outlook for the company is negative.

Advertisement

“Endeavor entered 2020 with a highly leveraged capital structure, therefore the anticipated significant drop in revenue in 2020 could potentially result in an unsustainable capital structure,” the S&P Global report said.

Other talent agencies including Creative Artists Agency and United Talent Agency have reduced the salaries of their staffs. UTA also recently announced some of its staff will be furloughed.

Company TownEntertainment & ArtsCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Wendy Lee
Follow Us
Wendy Lee covers digital media for the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town team. She writes about the growing influence of tech giants like Apple and Google on Hollywood, how studios are adapting to digital disruption and the rise of digital music companies. She formerly covered technology at the San Francisco Chronicle, and was a business reporter for KPCC, the Minneapolis Star Tribune and the Tennessean in Nashville. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley and grew up in the Silicon Valley.
Stacy Perman
Follow Us
Stacy Perman is an enterprise staff writer for Company Town covering the business of the film industry at the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement