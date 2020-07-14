WGA nears deal with United Talent Agency

The long running battle between Hollywood agencies and the Writers Guild of America could be reaching a tipping point, as the union appeared close to reaching an agreement with a major talent agency.

The Writers Guild of America on Tuesday told its captains that it is close to announcing a deal with a major talent agency, according to multiple sources. There was widespread speculation the agreement was with Beverly Hills-based United Talent Agency.

UTA and WGA did not respond to requests for comment.

Such an agreement would mark a significant victory for the WGA in its yearlong fight with agencies over industry practices deemed harmful to its members.

The union has signed deals with more than 80 talent agencies, but until now none have included the big four — William Morris Endeavor, Creative Artists Agency, United Talent Agency and ICM Partners.

The fight erupted in April 2019 when the union instructed its members to fire their agents in protest over such practices as charging packaging fees for assembling talent on shows and investing in production companies.

The guild maintained such practices create conflicts of interest between the financial interests of agents and their obligation to represent their writer clients. Agencies argued they could manage such conflicts.

The two sides took their dispute to court. Last year, the WGA sued CAA, UTA and WME, alleging the practice of collecting packaging fees was illegal. In April, a judge dismissed many of the claims, including that the agencies took part in an illegal group boycott and unlawful racketeering.

The agencies also have sued the WGA, contending that the union organized an illegal group boycott that violated anti-trust laws. A trial in that case could begin in March 2021.

There appeared to be no end in sight to the dispute but the coronavirus crisis has put more pressure on agencies, forcing them to cut costs as Hollywood productions and live events came to a halt.

UTA recently furloughed workers and its staff has taken pay cuts.

Over time, the WGA has offered more flexibility to talent agencies who have signed franchise agreements. Some businesses such as Paradigm Talent Agency have been able to continue packaging until the end of 2021 and can invest up to 10% in affiliated production companies.

UTA was seeking permission to own up to 20% of affiliated companies, according to a person briefed on the company’s negotiations who was not authorized to comment.

A deal with UTA would likely put more pressure on other major agencies to sign agreements with the guild, which recently signed a deal with major studios, with included higher residuals for shows distributed on streaming platforms.

