‘CBS This Morning’ co-host Gayle King to host a weekly SiriusXM radio show

“CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King has officially signed on to satellite radio provider SiriusXM for a topical listener call-in show. She was offered the regular weekly time slot after launching “Gayle King in the House” in April as a six-week guest program.

New York-based SiriusXM, which reaches around 30 million subscribers, announced Wednesday that“Gayle King in the House” will now air live every Thursday at 2 p.m. Pacific on SiriusXM Channel 109. The program debuts this week.

“In this time of COVID, they told me they found me as someone who is very reassuring and calming,” King said in a phone call from her New York home.

“Gayle King is one of the most important voices in media today,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer. “She brings incredible insight, breadth, and poignancy to any subject in her conversations with today’s most compelling figures or with anyone calling into her SiriusXM show.”

Advertisement

King first joined “CBS This Morning” in 2012 and is now the senior co-host of the program alongside Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil.

King will be added to a long list of TV news stars who also spend time behind a SiriusXM microphone, which include NBC’s Al Roker, CNN’s Chris Cuomo and ABC News legal correspondent Dan Abrams. SiriusXM also carries a news headline service and syndicated terrestrial radio programs from Fox News and a full-time channel with content from NBC’s “Today.”

King previously hosted a program on Oprah Winfrey’s SiriusXM channel, which ended in 2014.

Advertisement

Although she broke through on “CBS This Morning” for her candid, off-the-cuff reactions to news stories, she said she is not there to offer opinions. But the SiriusXM show will be a full hour of her unfiltered views.

“On radio, when it’s live, all they want are your opinions,” King said. “Needless to say, I love the format for that very reason.”