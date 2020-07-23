AMC delays reopening again after ‘Tenet’ release is pushed back

AMC Theatres, the world’s largest cinema owner, is delaying the reopening of its domestic locations again, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to scramble plans for film industry’s recovery.

The Leawood, Kan.-based exhibitor, owned by China’s Dalian Wanda Group, on Thursday that said it currently plans to reopen its U.S. movie theaters in “mid to late August.”

The decision comes after Warner Bros. on Monday postponed the release of its Christopher Nolan film “Tenet,” a potential blockbuster, indefinitely, amid continued concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

This is not the first time AMC has changed plans. AMC, which operates about 630 theaters in the U.S., earlier delayed plans to open its doors until July 30, after previously targeting July 15.

“This new timing reflects currently expected release dates for much anticipated blockbusters like Warner Bros.’ Tenet and Disney’s Mulan, as well as release dates for several other new movies coming to AMC’s big screens,” the company said in a statement.

AMC, which has about 1,000 theaters globally, has been closed in the U.S. since mid-March. The company, led by CEO Adam Aron, has laid off and furloughed thousands of employees and raised hundred of millions in financing to help it survive months of no revenue as it waits for new movies from Hollywood studios.

Walt Disney Co.'s “Mulan” is currently planned for an Aug. 21 release. Some analysts speculate that Disney will similarly delay the live-action remake as coronavirus cases continue to rise in places including Los Angeles, which is the biggest domestic market for theatrical film. The movie was originally planned for March 27.

Warner Bros. this week said that it would disclose a new “Tenet” release date “imminently.” The AT&T-owned studio had first planned to put out the time-bending thriller on July 17, before rescheduling it for July 31 amid continued coronavirus concerns.

While some films have eschewed theaters and gone directly to streaming services during the public health crisis, that is highly unlikely to happen with “Tenet.” Nolan is a staunch advocate of the theatrical experience and penned a Washington Post op-ed advocating for the survival of the cinema.

Nonetheless, the theatrical rollout of “Tenet” will not look like the traditional studio plan. The film may debut in international countries before hitting American theaters, premiering first in places where the virus’ effects have been better mitigated.

“We are not treating ‘Tenet’ like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that,” said Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich.

Theaters need new movies to recover from months of closures and minimal sales. Some U.S. theaters have opened by showing classic films and recent releases, including the Vin Diesel vehicle “Bloodshot,” but have struggled to draw audiences.

Abroad, however, AMC has already started its reopening.

“Approximately one-third of all AMC cinemas in Europe and the Middle East are already open and are operating normally,” the company said.