NBCUniversal cuts ties with Paul Telegdy after allegations of racism and sexism

NBCUniversal has cut ties with NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy amid a broad reorganization of the company’s TV team.

Thursday’s shakeup comes less than a week after Telegdy was accused of alienating key producers and fostering a hostile work environment during his two-year tenure as head of NBC Entertainment.

At the time, NBCUniversal said it would investigate after the Hollywood Reporter published a troubling account of Telegdy’s leadership, which included allegations from unnamed sources that he had engaged in homophobic, sexist and racist behavior. Telegdy responded: “The nature of these allegations flies in the face of everything I stand for.”

During his tenure, the peacock network fell from its perch as the No. 1 network in the advertiser-preferred demographic of viewers aged 18-49. NBC finished the most recent season in second place, behind Fox.

The company also announced a more streamlined structure for its vast television business by merging the broadcast TV and cable TV programming units. As part of the overhaul, longtime Comcast executive Matt Strauss will lead the direct-to-consumer TV unit, which includes the recently launched Peacock streaming service. And veteran programmer Frances Berwick takes charge of the traditional television businesses, including the NBC broadcast and cable networks.

NBCUniversal said Berwick will have “operational oversight of all networks and dayparts and be responsible for commissioning and acquiring content to be optimized across these platforms.”

The company did not name an executive to run the TV programming group, saying it was in “the midst of a search for the leader of this unit.” That person eventually will oversee scripted programming, unscripted programming, late-night and alternative programming for the NBC broadcast network, the cable entertainment networks and Peacock.

The moves are part of a sweeping management overhaul as NBCUniversal tries to adapt to a new era.

The company, which is owned by Philadelphia cable giant Comcast, faces daunting challenges brought on by the coronavirus, an exodus of viewers to Netflix and other streaming services, and a recognition that it must correct a glaring shortage of women and people of color in its upper ranks.

The reorganization coincides with layoffs of hundreds of staffers within the company’s film division, TV stations, networks, including Spanish-language Telemundo, and sports channels around the country. The layoffs began earlier this week, part of a plan to pare the company’s 35,000 full-time workforce by nearly 10%. The realignment is intended to reduce expenses and shift resources to NBCU’s recently launched streaming service, Peacock. Nearly 10 million consumers have downloaded the Peacock app.

NBCUniversal has long operated its television business as two distinct units. The broadcast TV division was made up of the flagship NBC, home to “Saturday Night Live,” “Nightly News With Lester Holt,” “America’s Got Talent” and “This is Us,” as well as TV stations and Telemundo. The second group comprised cable channels, including MSNBC, USA Network, NBC Sports, Syfy, Bravo and E! Now, NBCUniversal has a more streamlined organizational structure that signals the emerging importance of Peacock, the streaming service.

The overhaul comes eight months after Jeff Shell replaced Steve Burke as chief executive of the media company. After recovering from COVID-19, Shell began putting his stamp on the company by introducing bold business initiatives and personnel moves, including tapping longtime Spanish-language TV executive Cesar Conde to run NBC News, which has been beset by controversies in recent years. Shell enlisted his deputy, Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, to create the new structure.

Berwick is an Emmy-winning tastemaker who molded Bravo into one of the most popular cable channels with the “Real Housewives” franchise, “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and “Top Chef.”

Financial pressures prompted the restructuring.

NBCUniversal’s revenue plummeted 25% to $6.1 billion in the second quarter of this year as the COVID-19 shutdown and pullbacks in advertising clouded the company’s financial picture. . NBCUniversal shuttered its theme parks, halted TV and movie production and abandoned plans to release big-budget movies into theaters, which are also closed.

NBC averaged 6.5 million viewers a night in the regular TV season that ended in May, according to Nielsen data. But its cable portfolio has long been the company’s reliable cash cow. Industry wide, cable channels have witnessed a steady exodus of viewers as streaming services become go-to destinations.

In the second quarter, revenue for NBCUniversal cable programming was $2.5 billion. That’s a decline of 14% from the same period in 2018, when the division produced $2.9 billion.

“It is said that crises tend to accelerate and exacerbate trends that are already happening,” Shell told analysts last week on Comcast’s earnings call. “That is certainly true in the television business.”