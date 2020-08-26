Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Company Town

Podcaster Joe Budden says he plans to leave Spotify

Joe Budden attends the Inside Wale's "Shine" Listening Event at Genius Event Space on April 26, 2017 in New York City.
Joe Budden attends the Inside Wale’s “Shine” Listening Event at Genius Event Space on April 26, 2017 in New York City.
(Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
By Wendy LeeStaff Writer 
Aug. 26, 2020
9:48 PM
Share

Two years ago, Spotify signed a high profile deal with Joe Budden, whose popular podcast delves into hip-hop music, news and cultural events.

Now, however, Budden is vowing to end his exclusive deal with the Swedish streaming giant, saying his show is undervalued.

“Sept. 23, I cannot tell you where this podcast will be, but as it stands I can tell you where it will not be, and that is Spotify,” Budden said on “The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory and Mal” on Wednesday.

Spotify declined to comment on Budden’s remarks, citing ongoing negotiations.

Advertisement

His departure would be a blow to Spotify, which has invested heavily in the podcasting space and signed deals with several high profile figures, including former First Lady Michelle Obama and Joe Rogan.

When Budden was first approached by Spotify two years ago about bringing his podcast exclusively to the streaming platform, the industry was much smaller.

Since then, Spotify’s footprint in podcasting has grown rapidly. The company acquired podcast production companies including Gimlet Media, Parcast and The Ringer.

Budden said his podcast helped bring audiences to Spotify, so much so that in his first exclusive episode on the platform the site couldn’t handle the traffic.

Advertisement

He believes he was underpaid in his original deal.

Company Town

Dawn Ostroff’s plan to turn Spotify into the ultimate podcast hub

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- THURSDAY, AUGUST 8, 2019 -- Dawn Ostroff, photographed in her office in New York City, was named chief content officer for Spotify in 2018. Before that she worked for Condé Nast Entertainment. ( Rick Loomis / for the Los Angeles Times ) Assignment ID: 461416

Company Town

Dawn Ostroff’s plan to turn Spotify into the ultimate podcast hub

Dawn Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content officer, says she plans on making hundreds of original podcast series next year as part of a strategy to expand the streaming platform’s podcast offerings. The company aims to have 20% of the listening on its service be non-music.

“Spotify never cared about this podcast individually,” Budden said. “Spotify only cared about our contribution to the platform.”

Budden’s podcast was ranked 16th on Spotify’s top podcasts list in the U.S. on Wednesday night. Budden co-hosts the podcast with Rory Farrell and Jamil “Mal” Clay.

Company TownEntertainment & Arts
Wendy Lee

Wendy Lee covers digital media for the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town team.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement