NBCUniversal taps Susan Rovner for top programming job

NBCUniversal has narrowed its search for a top TV programmer to Susan Rovner, a longtime Warner Bros. studio executive.

The media company, owned by Comcast Corp., is in advanced negotiations with Rovner to oversee a vast portfolio that includes programming for the NBC broadcast network, cable channels including Bravo, E!, Syfy and USA, as well as the recently launched Peacock streaming service, according to two people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as they are not authorized to speak on the matter. A deal is expected to be completed and announced as early as this week.

With last month’s ouster of Paul Telegdy, the former NBC entertainment chairman, NBCUniversal announced it would hunt for a leader to oversee the NBC broadcast network as well as its collection of cable channels. The move is part of a corporate streamlining, initiated by NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell, to respond to the economic realities of the streaming era and tear down walls that previously had separated the two TV groups.

Rovner would report to Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Rovner is a proven and respected leader with strong relationships in Hollywood. She has been at the prolific Warner Bros. studio since 1998, helping shepherd such hits as “Gossip Girl,” “The O.C.,” “Smallville” and more recently “Riverdale,” “Shameless” and “Westworld” for HBO.

Last year Warner Bros. TV promoted Rovner to co-lead the studio’s primetime programming production unit, which makes original dramas and comedy series for networks and streaming services. Warner Bros. longtime studio head Peter Roth had elevated Rovner to run the team alongside Brett Paul.

Rovner and Paul were responsible for more than 60 original series and were credited with helping spearhead the expansion of Warner Bros’ studio business into streaming and maintaining high-profile deals with such prominent producers as Chuck Lorre, Greg Berlanti, Ava DuVernay and Mindy Kaling.

NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. declined to comment Monday.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.