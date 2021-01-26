Former Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow joins Fox News as a host

Former U.S. National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow has landed a hosting job at Fox News, where he will have a daily program on its business channel.

Fox News Media announced Tuesday that Kudlow, 73, will have a daily program on Fox Business Network starting Feb. 8. He is the first Trump White House official to join Fox or any other TV news organization since Trump lost the election in November and is likely not to be the last.

The company did not say who Kudlow will replace on Fox Business Network, which is the home of its most fiery right-wing commentator, Lou Dobbs.

Kudlow has experience as a business news host. He fronted programs on CNBC from 2001 to 2014 and remained a commentator at the network until he joined the Trump White House in 2018.

The conservative-leaning Fox News has long been a landing spot for Republican politicians and officials. The company most recently hired former Congress members Jason Chaffetz and Trey Gowdy as contributors after they left office.

Former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was a Fox News contributor until Sunday, when she announced she is running for governor of Arkansas. As a policy, Fox News does not give paid contributor deals to declared candidates.

Fox News has held conversations about an on-air role for Huckabee’s now out-of-work successor Kayleigh McEnany, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it publicly. But there is no deal in place.

“Kayleigh McEnany is not currently an employee or contributor at Fox News,” a representative for the network said.

The door has swung the other way as well, with Fox News personnel and executives joining the Trump administration. Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former co-host of “The Five,” had a key role in Trump’s reelection campaign. Former anchor Heather Nauert was a State Department spokeswoman, and Bill Shine, a longtime Fox News programming executive, served nine months as deputy chief of staff.

Several former CNN contributors have joined the Biden administration including White House press secretary Jen Psaki, Symone Sanders, who is Vice President Kamala Harris’ senior advisor and Tony Blinken, who was confirmed Tuesday as Secretary of State.

Other networks’ news divisions are also likely to look for former administration officials as on-air commentators now that the transition to the Biden presidency is complete.

