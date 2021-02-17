Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Company Town

Brianna Keilar joins ‘New Day’ in CNN daytime-lineup shuffle

Brianna Keilar is joining "CNN New Day" on April 1.
(CNN)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Brianna Keilar will join John Berman as co-anchor of CNN’s “New Day,” the cable news channel’s morning program, starting April 1.

Keilar, 40, will succeed Alisyn Camerota, 54, who moves to a two-hour afternoon newscast alongside Victor Blackwell, the network announced Wednesday. Camerota has been on the morning shift since 2014, when she joined CNN from Fox News.

Keilar most recently anchored “CNN Right Now” from 1 to 3 p.m. weekdays. Before that, she was CNN’s White House correspondent during the Obama administration and covered Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

In 2020, Keilar provided CNN with its best midday ratings performance in the 25-to-54 age group in 15 years, according to Nielsen data. The demographic is favored by advertisers who buy time on news programming.

Keilar joined CNN as a correspondent in 2008.

Longtime afternoon anchor Brooke Baldwin announced she was leaving the network amid the programming moves. Baldwin, who joined CNN in 2008, told viewers Tuesday of her planned departure.

The Australian-born Keilar is among the CNN news anchors who offer commentaries on the air. She has received attention on social media for calling out misstatements and hypocrisy by the Trump administration and its supporters in the media.

Keilar is married to an Army Special Forces officer. She has used her platform at CNN to discuss the challenges facing military families.

CNN also announced Ana Cabrera, who has anchored CNN’s weekend newscasts for the last four years, will join the network’s weekday lineup, handling “CNN Newsroom” weekdays from 1 to 2 p.m. Eastern.

Jim Acosta, who covered the White House for CNN for the last seven years, moves to a weekend anchor role. Viewers will see him on “CNN Newsroom” on Saturdays and Sundays from 3 to 6 p.m. Eastern.

Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

