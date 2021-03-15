Hollywood publicists warn Golden Globes group to change or lose access to star clients

In the latest wave to roil the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., more than 100 of the most powerful publicists representing the majority of entertainment talent and artists warned the association they would cut them off if the embattled organization did not take significant steps toward reform and transparency.

“We call on the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. to swiftly manifest profound and lasting change to eradicate the longstanding exclusionary ethos and pervasive practice of discriminatory behavior, unprofessionalism, ethical impropriety and alleged financial corruption endemic to the HFPA, funded by Dick Clark Productions, MRC, NBCUniversal and Comcast,” the publicists wrote in a letter sent to the group Monday afternoon.

The letter is the most strident public response among industry insiders to the organization since The Times investigation last month that raised a slew of questions about the HFPA’s membership and conduct and highlighted the lack of Black members in the group.

“To reflect how urgent and necessary we feel this work is, we cannot advocate for our clients to participate in HFPA events or interviews as we await your explicit plans and timeline for transformational change,” the letter said.

The missive arrived a week after the HFPA distributed a letter to Hollywood publicists underscoring its commitment to addressing inclusion and diversity among the ranks of the 87-member group.

After The Times highlighted the lack of Black members in the group, sparking a social media protest spearheaded by Time’s Up prior to February’s Golden Globe Awards, the HFPA announced that it would hire a diversity and equity expert and engage in outreach to try to recruit Black journalists and others from underrepresented backgrounds.

The HFPA has long been dogged by scandals, lawsuits and questions regarding its membership and its ethics, and the Globes have bounced between TV networks since the awards were launched in 1944.

In recent weeks, despite the association’s proclamations to reform, it has faced increased scrutiny and withering criticism over its insularity and powerful position it holds within the Hollywood awards ecosystem.

Saying the “eyes of the industry and those who support it are watching,” the letter warned of lasting damage unless the HFPA enacts real reforms.

“While we stand ready to support your good faith efforts, please know that anything less than transparent, meaningful change that respects and honors the diversity and dignity of our clients, their colleagues and our global audience will result in immediate and irreparable damage to the relationship between our agencies, our clients and the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. and those who sanction the institutional inequity and insular culture that currently define it,” the publicists wrote.

Representatives of the HFPA were not immediately available for comment.