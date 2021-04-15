CBS combines news, TV stations group and taps new leaders after Times investigation

In a sweeping shift, CBS on Thursday combined its legendary news division and TV stations group, which provides local news to millions of Americans.

The company tapped Hearst newspaper and cable executive Neeraj Khemlani and former ABC Owned Television Stations Group President Wendy McMahon as presidents and co-heads of the newly formed division.

The new division brings under one roof CBS News, its digital streaming service CBSN, 10 local news platforms and the 28 CBS-owned stations in 17 major U.S. markets.

CBS Chief Executive George Cheeks announced the reorganization Thursday. He opted for two outsiders to shake up the divisions, including the CBS stations group, following the ouster of its longtime boss, Peter Dunn, in the wake of a Los Angeles Times investigation.

The company said the move marked a homecoming to CBS for both executives. Khemlani served as a producer on “60 Minutes” and “60 Minutes II” for eight years, while McMahon worked for seven years at WBZ Boston and WCCO Minneapolis before she joined the Walt Disney Co.

Khemlani is an award-winning former news correspondent, covering the war in Bosnia. For more than a decade he has been an executive at Hearst, most recently as executive vice president and deputy group head at Hearst Newspapers, overseeing 3,000 employees who work at 24 daily newspapers and 52 weekly publications. Before that, he helped lead business, product and newsgathering efforts at Yahoo!.

A rising star within the Walt Disney Co., McMahon, 46, has been in charge of the eight ABC-owned TV stations since December 2017. Before that, she was senior vice president responsible for digital content and product technology for the stations, where she embraced data-driven initiatives and a shift to deliver local news to viewers on mobile platforms. McMahon previously served as a vice president for programming and creative services at KABC-TV Channel 7, the top-ranked station in Los Angeles.

At CBS, McMahon will have a much larger job — leading 28 television stations, including KCBS-TV Channel 2 and KCAL-TV Channel 9 in L.A. — as well as overseeing CBS News with Khemlani.

The 2,800-employee CBS TV Stations group has been rocked by allegations that Dunn and his lieutenant, David Friend, had cultivated an environment that included bullying female managers and blocking efforts to hire and retain Black journalists. The men have denied wrongdoing.

Last week, CBS ousted Dunn, 61, and Friend, 64, following The Times’ series, which revealed an often overlooked corner of the corporation that lacks the prestige of the CBS television network but remains a vital source of local news for millions of Americans — and a key source of revenue.

The CBS investigation into Dunn’s and Friend’s alleged conduct is ongoing.

Dozens of current and former staff members in Los Angeles, Dallas, Boston, Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia and New York have complained of a hostile work environment. Journalists in New York alleged that managers often made news coverage decisions that neglected communities of color. The flagship WCBS station in New York lacked a full-time Black male reporter until March 2020, the same month that Cheeks, who is biracial, took the reins at CBS.

In addition to running the entire TV chain, Dunn and Friend were hands-on managers at WCBS, which is based in New York City.

The Times’ series also raised questions about a $55-million purchase of a TV station on New York’s Long Island — the only station acquisition during Dunn’s 11-year tenure overseeing CBS’ station group. The 2011 deal came with privileges for Dunn and other high-level CBS executives at an ultra-exclusive golf club in the Hamptons, where they hobnobbed with billionaires, including the owner of the Miami Dolphins, Stephen Ross.

Susan Zirinsky, who has served as CBS News president for two years, will stay on until the new leadership group takes the reins in early May.

CBS said it was discussing with Zirinsky “a significant role” for the legendary producer to stay on at the CBS News Content Studio, which is planned for a launch later this year.

“This is an opportunity to create a news and information structure that positions CBS for the future,” Cheeks said in a statement. “It speaks to our ability to scale newsgathering, production, technical and operational resources to serve both national and local, linear and digital, with the agility to deliver trusted information to every platform. Wendy and Neeraj have the leadership background and cross-platform accomplishments that cover all these important areas, and they share our commitment for supporting superior journalism, optimal delivery platforms and the strongest of organizational cultures.”

McMahon, a Louisiana native, lives in Encino. She graduated summa cum laude from Louisiana State University with a degree in mass communications.

Times Staff Writer Stephen Battaglio contributed to this report.