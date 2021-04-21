Casey Wasserman launches new live music company

Casey Wasserman, who led the effort to bring the Olympics to Los Angeles in 2028, has launched Wasserman Music after his acquisition of Paradigm Talent Agency’s North American live music representation business.

The acquisition, for which terms were not disclosed, was completed Wednesday and will see 130 employees join Wasserman’s L.A.-based sports marketing and talent management company.

Wasserman Music’s roster includes Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Janelle Monáe and Ed Sheeran. Paradigm, best known for its music industry representation, was among the agencies forced to lay off staff and sell off assets as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live events.

The Wasserman launch highlights the expectation that live events will soon return as California and other states, as well as other countries, once again allow concerts and sports gatherings. Storied venues like the Hollywood Bowl are preparing to reopen after being forced to scrap their 2020 season.

Advertisement

“There’s an insatiable appetite for people to go and experience their favorite artist in person,” Wasserman said in an interview. “It is a truly unique and special experience, and that feels like those things are going to start happening sooner than later.”

Wasserman said his core sports representation business has already seen sports events come back with limited live audiences and he expected that to transition to full stadiums.

Wasserman, the grandson of studio mogul Lew Wasserman, is not pegging his business on a particular date for a revival of the live music industry.

“Our acquisition was not based on predicting the date that that happens. Our acquisition is based on the belief that what really drives much of the world today is what matters live, and what matters live is sports and music,” Wasserman said. “The ability to acquire a leading music agency is a unique opportunity that we took advantage of, and whenever live music comes back in full effect, our company is in a great position to really take advantage of that opportunity.”

Wasserman Music said Wednesday it will partner with national advocacy organization Color Of Change as part of its launch, in a bid to build a more inclusive industry.

The new company joins Wasserman’s expanding Los Angeles-based sports marketing and talent management firm, which was founded 2002 and now has about 1,200 employees worldwide.

Newsletter Inside the business of entertainment The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.