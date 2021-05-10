After Times investigation, NBC says it won’t air Golden Globes in 2022

For years, NBC has billed the Golden Globe Awards as “Hollywood’s Party of the Year.” On Monday, the network announced that, for now at least, the party is over.

Capping months of intensifying controversy sparked by a Times investigation into the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., the tiny but powerful group that hands out the Golden Globe Awards, NBC announced Monday that it will not air the highly rated telecast, a key precursor to the Oscars, in 2022.

The HFPA had been struggling to contain a mounting crisis since the publication of the Times investigation shed light on a range of alleged ethical and financial improprieties and revealed that the organization has no Black members. The report set off a growing chorus of criticism from Time’s Up and powerful industry figures like director Ava DuVernay and TV producer Shonda Rhimes.

Fighting to safeguard the Globes and their very existence, the HFPA announced a series of sweeping reforms last week, including adding 50% to its historically insular membership ranks over the next 18 months with a focus on recruiting Black members.

But the much-anticipated proposals did little to quell the controversy, with a number of Hollywood’s biggest power players – including Netflix, Amazon Studios, Warner Bros. and HBO – saying in recent days that they would not work with the HFPA until more meaningful changes were enacted.

After two months of publicly backing the HFPA in an effort to preserve the viability of a show it has aired since 1996, NBC ultimately concluded that the situation was untenable.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” the network, which has aired the awards show since 1996, said in a statement. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The move marks a stunningly rapid reversal of fortune for the nearly 80-year-old association of foreign journalists, which had come to occupy a perch of major influence in Hollywood despite years of criticism over its legitimacy, credibility and ethics and a string of scandals and lawsuits. In a single stroke, NBC’s decision to pull the Globes from its key spot as a precursor to the Academy Awards will remake the entire awards landscape for the foreseeable future.

NBC’s move followed closely on the heels of the news that Warner Bros. and HBO were following Netflix and Amazon Studios’ lead in cutting ties with the HFPA. With movie theaters beginning to reopen and next year’s awards season looming, many in Hollywood had grown impatient with the HFPA’s response to the crisis, which was widely criticized as fumbling and tone deaf and which included a number of embarrassing setbacks, including the unexpected departure of a diversity consultant brought on to help the group navigate the situation.

“While we commend the HFPA membership’s approval of the plan to move towards radical reform, we don’t believe the plan goes far enough in addressing the [breadth] of our concerns, nor does your timeline capture the immediate need by which these issues should be addressed,” WarnerMedia executives said in a letter Sunday to HFPA president Ali Sar. “WarnerMedia Studios and Networks will continue to refrain from direct engagement with the HFPA, including sanctioned press conferences and invitations to cover other industry events with talent, until these changes are implemented.”

Echoing criticisms from Time’s Up and a coalition of more than 100 publicity agencies that launched a boycott of the group in mid-March, as well as blistering statements issued in recent days by A-listers Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo, WarnerMedia blasted the journalists’ association for too often neglecting Black-led projects and for its members asking what the letter called “racially insensitive, sexist and homophobic questions” in its press conferences.

In a notable admission of the role the industry has played in empowering and enabling the HFPA over the years, the letter went on, “For far too long, demands for perks, special favors and unprofessional requests have been made to our teams and to others across the industry. We regret that as an industry, we have complained, but largely tolerated this behavior until now.”

In the wake of the Times investigation, the controversy over the group’s lack of Black members overshadowed this year’s Globes, which saw its ratings plummet to an all-time low, dropping more than 60% from the 2020 telecast – a collapse in viewership that further eroded the position of the HFPA.

The HFPA’s contract with NBC has ballooned in recent years, pouring money into the association’s coffers. Last fiscal year, the organization pulled in $27.4 million from the network, up from $3.64 million in fiscal 2016-2017, according to a budget document. While the HFPA has increased its philanthropy in recent years, the Times investigation found that the group has also funneled money to its own members in ways that some tax experts say could run afoul of IRS guidelines. In the fiscal year ending in June 2020 the HFPA paid $1.929 million for members serving on committees and performing other tasks.

Notoriously fractious and bound by restrictive bylaws, the HFPA had struggled to respond to the crisis, which was exacerbated last month after former eight-term president Phil Berk sent an email to the group’s entire membership that referred to Black Lives Matter as “a racist hate movement.” Two days later, Berk was expelled from the group.

Many within the group felt blindsided by the criticisms, arguing internally that their association, which includes members from countries around the world, was already diverse.

While many in Hollywood had long griped about the HFPA’s practices, attitudes toward group began to harden after the Times published its initial investigations, said one high-level studio executive who declined to speak on the record due to the sensitivity of the situation. “Seeing it laid bare, along with their unrepentant nature, turned the tide,” said this executive. “The HFPA didn’t think they did anything wrong. There was an opportunity for them to turn this around and be repentant and acknowledge their issues but instead you got an attitude that they were the wronged party.”

Behind the scenes, this executive said, there were numerous conversations involving the studios, Time’s Up and a coalition of publicists as the crisis snowballed. The HFPA attempted to continue book screenings and line up access to the stars that represent its lifeblood, only to be met with an insurmountable wall of resistance, as studios increasingly looked to prioritize their own relationships with talent over the benefit that the Globes has historically conferred as a valuable marketing tool.

Within the HFPA, the mood among members grew increasingly apocalyptic and bewildered in recent days as Hollywood turned against the organization. One current member, who declined to speak on the record out of fear of retaliation from others in the group, described the attitude among many members in a meeting last week as “desperate” and one of “panic seeping in.”

This member described many cohorts as feeling “bitter about the reforms because members said we were going to do something,” only to have the plan met with repudiation across Hollywood.

With the 2022 Globes cancelled, it remains to be whether the HFPA – which has seen its awards show bounced off networks in the past, including NBC, following previous scandals – will be able to remake itself and repair its relationships with Hollywood in time for the 2023 telecasts.

But the impact of the historically boozy and festive Globes in next year’s awards season is likely to be enormous. In addition to pulling in millions of dollars annually in advertising for NBC, the Globes have long provided studios a way to boost their films on the road to the Oscars.