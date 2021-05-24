‘Real World’ alum Rachel Campos-Duffy joins ‘Fox & Friends’ as weekend co-host

Rachel Campos-Duffy has signed on to co-host the weekend edition of the Fox News morning show “Fox & Friends,” replacing Jedidiah Bila.

The cable news channel announced Monday that Campos-Duffy, 49, will join the program June 12 alongside co-hosts Pete Hegseth and Will Cain. Bila, who held the co-host chair since 2019, said last week that she is leaving Fox News. Bila and the network said the parting was mutually agreed to and amicable.

Campos-Duffy, an Arizona native and the granddaughter of Mexican immigrants, is known to a generation of TV viewers as a cast member of the MTV reality series “The Real World” in 1994. She has been a TV talking head ever since, appearing frequently on the ABC talk show “The View.”

She has been a Fox News contributor since 2016 and a guest host on the Fox News program “Outnumbered.”

Campos-Duffy also hosts “Moms,” a series about the challenges of motherhood shown on the Fox News streaming service Fox Nation. Starting Friday, she will co-host a Fox News audio podcast , “From the Kitchen Table - The Duffy’s” with her husband, former Wisconsin Republican Congressman Sean Duffy, who is also a contributor to the network.

Campos-Duffy has also done a guest stint on “Fox News Primetime,” the opinion program launched by the network earlier this year.

She is also a national spokesperson for The LIBRE Initiative, a non-profit group that supports the economic empowerment of Latinos through limited government and entrepreneurship.

Fox News correspondent Lawrence Jones

Fox News also announced that Lawrence Jones has been named as enterprise reporter for “Fox & Friends” and will continue to fill in as co-host of both the weekday and weekend editions of the show.

Jones, 28, joined Fox News in 2018 and is known for his “man-on-the-street” segments where he often travels around the country for an in-depth look at current issues.

