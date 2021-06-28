Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Company Town

What do you want to know about working in Hollywood?

Illustration shows a woman framing the Hollywood sign with her fingers
What are your questions about how things work behind the scenes in Hollywood?
(Juliette Toma / For The Times)
Share

The entertainment industry can be confusing, especially for people who come to L.A. without any connections. The Los Angeles Times is bringing you explainers and advice for starting and building your career in Hollywood.

But what do you want to know? What do you need help with as you navigate your career in Hollywood?

Ask us your questions, and we’ll do our best to find answers.

Advertisement

Company TownAdvice, Resources & Guides

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement