Spotify adds former Paramount+ executive in new podcast role

Further expanding into podcasting, Spotify said Thursday that it has created a new executive role overseeing podcasts that will be led by a former Paramount+ executive.

Julie McNamara, a former executive vice president and head of programming at Paramount+, will become Spotify’s new head of U.S. studios and video operations.

McNamara, a former CBS TV Studios executive who helped establish ViacomCBS’ streaming service with such series as “Star Trek Discovery” and “Yellowstone,” will be based in Los Angeles.

In her new role, McNamara will be instrumental in the creative vision for Spotify’s podcast companies The Ringer, Gimlet and Parcast, and work on key partnerships.

McNamara will report to Dawn Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content and advertising business officer. Courtney Holt will remain the company’s vice president of global podcast business.

Podcasts have become an increasingly important part of the music streaming giant’s business, as it seeks to expand its audience and advertising revenue.

Over the last few years, Spotify has acquired several podcast production businesses and made high-profile deals with popular podcasters such as Joe Rogan.

Spotify has 365 million monthly active users. The number of podcasts on its platform grew to 2.9 million podcasts at the end of the second quarter, up from 2.6 million in the prior quarter, Spotify said.