Company Town

Maha Dakhil, a top agent at CAA, resigns from leadership roles after Israel-Hamas post

Maha Dakhil wears a blue blouse with whit dots and a white shirt as she poses for photos in a studio
CAA’s Maha Dakhil has resigned from her leadership roles at the major talent agency following an Israel-Hamas social media post.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By Carlos De Loera
Wendy Lee
Maha Dakhil, one of the top agents in Hollywood, is leaving her leadership roles at Creative Artists Agency after she posted on social media about Israel-Hamas.

CAA on Sunday confirmed that Dakhil resigned from the agency’s internal board and is stepping away for the time being from her position as co-head of the motion picture department.

Dakhil will still work with her clients at CAA, the agency said, declining further comment.

Dakhil’s client list includes big-name talents such as Tom Cruise, Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, Ava DuVernay and Anne Hathaway, among others.

This decision was made after Dakhil reposted an Instagram Story on Wednesday, which read, in part, “You’re currently learning who supports genocide.” She added her own message over the repost stating, “That’s the line for me.” Dakhil subsequently posted a second photo that was captioned, “What’s more heartbreaking than witnessing genocide? Witnessing the denial that genocide is happening.”

The posts were later deleted and Dakhil issued an apology regarding her social media messages.

“I made a mistake with a repost in my Instagram story, which used hurtful language. Like so many of us, I have been reeling with heartbreak. I pride myself on being on the side of humanity and peace,” Dakhil told Variety in a statement. “I’m so grateful to Jewish friends and colleagues who pointed out the implications and further educated me. I immediately took the repost down. I’m sorry for the pain I have caused.”

The Hollywood power player posted another message on her Instagram Wednesday night that further clarified her position.

“Choice of words is important. Dialogue is healing. As each excruciating day passes, I’m listening and learning more from my friends. Thank you,” she wrote. “I’m holding all our families in my prayers…I am grieving for everyone who is suffering right now. I continue to mourn all innocent lives. My mission is peace.”

CAA issued its own statement about Israel-Hamas in an Oct. 10 Instagram post.

“CAA stands with the people of Israel, the Jewish community, and all innocent victims in the face of horrific acts of terrorism,” the talent agency wrote. “For those with family, friends, or loved ones living in or connected to Israel and the region, our thoughts are with you. We wish for peace for all people. You can join us in supporting the following humanitarian organizations working to provide aid and relief resources.”

Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

Wendy Lee

Wendy Lee is an entertainment business reporter, covering streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. She also writes about podcasting services, digital media and talent agencies.

