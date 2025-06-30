NASA’s next frontier: A Netflix streaming deal

The NASA logo near the top of the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Netflix is already home to popular dramas like “Squid Game,” movies and live boxing matches. The next frontier for the streamer: live rocket launches from NASA.

The streaming giant on Monday said it is teaming up with the agency to bring space into viewers’ living rooms, including with views of Earth from the International Space Station, to its vast content offering as the company treks further into the realm of live TV.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Content from streaming service NASA+, which includes rocket launches, astronaut space walks and mission coverage, will be coming to the Los Gatos, Calif.-based streaming service this summer.

Advertisement

“The National Aeronautics and our Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience,” said Rebecca Sirmons, general manager of NASA+, in a statement. “Together, we’re committed to a Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration — inspiring new generations — right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone.”

Hollywood Inc. What’s inside the Netflix House locations opening later this year Netflix will open two retail locations in the Philadelphia and Dallas areas later this year. On Tuesday, the streamer said a third location will open in Las Vegas in 2027.

The content could fit in with the streamer’s other educational content, including documentaries and programs targeting families including “Sesame Street” and “Ms. Rachel.” Children’s programming has been a growth area for Netflix as it encroaches on the traditional broadcasters’ turf.

Netflix last year said it had more than 301 million subscribers. On Monday, the streamer said its audience encompasses more than 700 million people.

Advertisement

NASA+ continues to be available and free on its website and on the NASA app. Space-related nonfiction programming has a long history for film and television viewers, whether through Imax museum documentaries and public broadcasting’s storied NOVA franchise.