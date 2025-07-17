Advertisement
CBS to end ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ next year

Stephen Colbert folds his hands together and smiles while leaning over his desk on the set of "The Late Show"
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in 2023.
(CBS Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images)
By Meg James
CBS said it is canceling “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” at the end of the television season in May, a casualty of industry changes have dealt a crippling blow to advertising revenue.

Colbert announced the news to his audience during a show taping in New York.

“This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night,” top CBS executives said in a statement announcing the news. “It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

“We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable,” the executives said. “We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television.”

This is a developing story.

Meg James

Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

