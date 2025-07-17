People said it was too hard to cancel Peacock. Now NBCUniversal must pay $3.6 million

Three years ago, a Southern California consumer complained about unwittingly renewing a Peacock subscription. Now, the conflict is expected to end with media giant NBCUniversal paying $3.6 million to Los Angeles County.

The county this week announced a proposed settlement with NBCUniversal and its subsidiary, Peacock TV, to resolve a pending legal fight over allegations that the streaming service failed to provide clear disclosures and an easy way for subscribers to cancel the service, avoiding an automatic renewal.

It’s up to a Los Angeles judge to approve the settlement.

As part of the deal, the Comcast-owned streaming service agreed to pay $1.5 million to the county’s Department of Consumer and Business Affairs to help fund consumer protection enforcement as well as $100,000 to cover the costs of investigating Peacock’s subscription and auto-renewal practices.

Advertisement

In addition, NBCUniversal will pay $2 million in civil penalties earmarked for enforcement of consumer protection laws.

“This outcome is a significant win for the public and a reminder that no business, regardless of size or influence, is above consumer protection laws,” Rafael Carbajal, director of the county’s Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, said in a statement.

NBCUniversal declined to comment.

Other streaming services have faced consumer protection complaints of onerous cancellation procedures. Peacock’s practices ran afoul of California and federal consumer protection laws, the county alleged in the lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The proposed settlement was also filed with the court.

Advertisement

Under the proposed settlement, Peacock must satisfy certain requirements.

The service must present automatic subscription renewal terms clearly and conspicuously on its platform. Auto-renewal terms and a description of Peacock’s cancellation policy must be provided to consumers.

The company must also obtain a customer’s affirmative consent to a subscription agreement rather than an auto-renewal and provide an easy method of cancellation that allows for immediate termination “without any further steps that obstruct or delay the end of service,” according to the agreement.

Hollywood Inc. NBCUniversal wades into streaming wars with Peacock The streaming service, which was already available to Comcast customers, could struggle without Roku and Amazon partnerships. But Peacock’s strategy is different.

As part of the deal, the county will abandon its lawsuit and its request for a trial.

Following an investigation into consumer complaints, L.A. County Counsel Dawyn R. Harrison filed the civil lawsuit on behalf of people in California. The initial consumer complaint was lodged in early 2022.

Advertisement

Members of the county counsel’s Affirmative Litigation and Consumer Protection Division investigated the alleged violations, then negotiated the settlement.

“We appreciate Peacock TV’s responsiveness and cooperation during our investigation and their willingness to negotiate a settlement,” Harrison said in a statement.