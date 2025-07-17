Advertisement
Peacock increases subscription price by $3 a month

Peacock art installation at Rockefeller Center in New York.

Starting July 23, Peacock Premium will cost $10.99 a month and Premium Plus will jump to $16.99 a month.
By Meg James
NBCUniversal’s Peacock is rolling out a $3-a-month price hike for most streaming customers.

Beginning July 23, Peacock Premium will cost $10.99 a month, up from the current $7.99 fee, the company announced Thursday. The Premium Plus option will jump to $16.99 a month, up from $13.99.

Customers can pay $109.99 for an annual plan of Peacock Premium or $169.99 a year for its Premium Plus option.

Peacock is not the first streaming service to raise its fees as the cost of sports and other programming escalates.

Netflix raised its price on most plans in January, with its commercial-free standard plan increasing $2.50 a month to $17.99.

Hollywood Inc.

Media companies have been ratcheting up the fees as they struggle to transition from highly profitable but declining business models, including a heavy reliance on pay-TV distribution fees.

This spring, the share of viewers watching programs on streaming services eclipsed viewership of linear channels as traditional television companies increasingly focus on their streaming products.

Hollywood Inc.

Comcast-owned NBCUniversal has lost billions of dollars building its Peacock streaming service, which launched five years ago. The payoff remains elusive as the service lags Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and others in terms of subscriber counts and audience share.

Depending on billing cycles, some current Peacock subscribers will see the increases in their bills around Aug. 22.  

NBCUniversal said it would test a new Peacock “Select” tier, which will feature current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows and library titles for the former Peacock Premium price of $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year.

Hollywood Inc.

The company touted its programming including “Love Island USA.”

In the television season that begins in September, Peacock will have “Sunday Night Football,” NBA, WNBA, Premier League, Big Ten and the FIFA World Cup soccer championships in Spanish. It will also broadcast the Super Bowl and Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics in February 2026.

Surges in pricing come as consumers have faced several years of inflation and economic uncertainty. People who ditched their pricey cable bundles in favor of cheaper streaming services have found their total monthly subscriptions can add up quickly.

Staff writer Wendy Lee contributed to this report.

Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

