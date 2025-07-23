Former Disney boss to run L.A. 2028 Olympics ceremonies

Former 21st Century Fox and Walt Disney Co. executive Peter Rice has been named head of ceremonies and content for the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Los Angeles, LA28 organizers said Wednesday.

In this role, the longtime TV veteran will be in charge of the physical production and creative oversight of the opening and closing ceremonies for both games. The 2028 Summer Olympics’ opening ceremony will be held at two venues — the Coliseum and SoFi Stadium. The Games’ closing ceremony will be held at the Coliseum.

In a statement, Rice said he looked forward to producing ceremonies that would honor the legacy of the Coliseum and “celebrate the cutting-edge future” of SoFi Stadium.

“These venues have hosted some of the most legendary moments in sports history,” Rice said. “I’m thrilled to deliver a powerful artistic experience that adds a new chapter to LA’s Olympic and Paralympic story.”

LA28 President and Chairperson Casey Wasserman said Rice’s background in “creativity, operational insight and production excellence” made him ideal for the position.

“He’s been a leading figure in shaping the modern television and film landscape and is the perfect asset to reimagining the delivery of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the digital age, leaving a legacy well beyond the Games,” Wasserman said in a statement.

Rice spent decades at Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox, eventually rising to the role of president. After Disney acquired the entertainment assets of 21st Century Fox in 2019, he became chairman of Disney’s TV content division. At one point, analysts and insiders speculated that he could become Disney’s CEO.

He was ousted from that role in 2022 over issues of “cultural fit,” insiders said at the time. He was replaced by Dana Walden, his top lieutenant who is now seen as one of the frontrunners to succeed Bob Iger as Disney’s next chief executive.