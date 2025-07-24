Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

FCC approves Paramount-Skydance merger following protracted political tug-of-war

Oracle's Larry Ellison and son David Ellison in 2013. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)
Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison (left) and son David Ellison will soon control Paramount Global.
(Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images)
Meg James.
By Meg James
Senior Entertainment Writer Follow

David Ellison stepped within reach of his hard-fought prize, Paramount Global, after winning regulators’ blessing for his Skydance Media’s $8-billion takeover of the storied media company.

President Trump-appointed Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr approved the Skydance-Paramount merger Thursday after months of turmoil and a monumental collision between the president’s broad powers and press freedoms.

Carr’s consent came just three weeks after Paramount agreed to pay Trump $16 million to settle the president’s lawsuit over edits to a “60 Minutes” broadcast. Trump had claimed CBS producers doctored the October interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris to boost her election chances. CBS denied his allegations, saying the edits were routine.

1st Amendment experts called Trump’s suit “frivolous.” But, after months of internal upheaval, Paramount capitulated. The move was widely seen as a prerequisite for Skydance to win FCC approval and push the Paramount-Skydance merger over the finish line.

Advertisement

Trump has said on social media that, as part of the settlement, he also expects the new owners to provide another $20 million in public service announcements and other free programming.

The Paramount logo is displayed at Columbia Square along Sunset Blvd in Hollywood, California on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Hollywood Inc.

‘Spineless capitulation.’ Paramount faces backlash over its $16-million Trump settlement

Journalists and others said the payment will embolden attacks by Trump and his allies on news outlets. Some called the settlement a stain on the proud legacy of CBS News.

“Americans no longer trust the legacy national news media to report fully, accurately, and fairly. It is time for a change,” Carr said in a statement. “That is why I welcome Skydance’s commitment to make significant changes at the once storied CBS broadcast network.”

The FCC approval clears the final regulatory hurdle for the acquisition that will bring another technology titan to Hollywood. Carr authorized the transfer of Paramount’s CBS television station licenses to Larry Ellison, Oracle’s co-founder who ranks among the world’s richest men, and his family.

Advertisement
Hollywood, CA - June 05: Paramount Pictures studio lot at 5555 Melrose Ave. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 in Hollywood, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Inc.

DEI is dead at Paramount, David Ellison’s Skydance promises FCC

Skydance separately promised to appoint a CBS News ombudsman to ‘promote transparency and increased accountability’ at CBS News. Skydance CEO David Ellison also has met with center-right journalist Bari Weiss.

The Ellisons’ takeover of Paramount is expected to be complete in the coming days.

Santa Monica-based Skydance, which is owned by the Ellison family and private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners, faces an uphill slog to restore Paramount to its former glory. Years of programming under-investments, management missteps and ownership turmoil have taken a heavy toll.

Viewers’ shift to streaming has upended Paramount’s TV networks, CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV and BET. Paramount Pictures lags behind Disney, Universal, Sony Pictures and Warner Bros.

Sumner Redstone’s family will exit the Hollywood stage, after nearly 40 years. The pugnacious mogul from Boston, who died five years ago, presided during an era of entertainment excesses in the 80s, 90s and early aughts — when Paramount released beloved blockbusters and cable television was in its hey-day.

Advertisement
Hollywood, CA - June 05: Paramount Pictures studio lot at 5555 Melrose Ave. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 in Hollywood, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Inc.

How Paramount’s $16-million Trump settlement came together — and could’ve fallen apart

The high-stakes deal that came together this week resulted from months of back-and-forth among a constellation of power players with competing interests, including the president, the Larry Ellison family and mogul Shari Redstone.

Two men in suits pose upon arrival at a premiere in Australia

Hollywood Inc.

‘South Park’ creators reach deals with Paramount that rank among the richest in television history

After weeks of negotiations and the threat of a nasty lawsuit, ‘South Park’ creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone wrangled two staggering deals, finally bring the foulmouthed cartoon to Paramount+.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.Entertainment & ArtsPoliticsBusinessMoviesBreaking News
Meg James

Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Hollywood Inc.

Advertisement
Advertisement