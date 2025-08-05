Long time anchor Elex Michaelson exits Fox station KTTV

Fox 11 Los Angeles Anchor Elex Michaelson moderates a debate as someone puts up the time card to signal for candidates to wrap up their answers during the CA-30 Congressional Debate at Wilshire Ebell Theater on Feb. 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.

Elex Michaelson, veteran anchor of KTTV’s evening and late night newscasts, is departing the station.

A representative for KTTV parent Fox Television Stations confirmed Michaelson’s plan to exit. which was described as amicable. His last day is Aug. 15.

Michaelson did not respond to a request for comment. People familiar with his plans who were not authorized to comment said the anchor was leaving for another position.

Michaelson, 38, has been with the Los Angeles outlet since 2017. He co-anchored the 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts with Christine Devine and the 6 p.m. edition with Maria Tellez.

Michaelson is also host and producer of the weekly statewide political talk show “The Issue Is,” which airs on various TV stations throughout the state in addition to KTTV.

He previously worked at Disney-owned Los Angeles station KABC-TV and XETV in San Diego. The Agoura Hills native’s first job in broadcasting was as an intern at KTTV.

Michaelson is a well liked figure in Los Angeles media circles. Some of that good will is due to his mother’s baked goods, which are prepared on Thursday and given to guests at the Friday taping of “The Issue Is.”

Fox 11 anchor Elex Michaelson and former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger eating Michaelson’s mom’s baked good at a prior event. (Elex Michaelson)

Michaelson is the winner of eight local Emmy Awards, seven Golden Mics, and six L.A. Press Club awards including TV Journalist of the Year.

While at KTTV, Michaelson organized and co-moderated debates for California governor, U.S. senator, L.A. mayor, L.A. county sheriff, and multiple congressional races. He also covered national politics for the station.

Matt Hamilton contributed to this report.

