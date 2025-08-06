Don't Miss
Your morning catch up: California’s gerrymander, a horrible heat wave and more big stories
Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

ESPN nabs streaming rights for WWE events in $1.6 billion deal

John Cena shirtless in jean shorts posing with both hands above his head. He wears green wristbands and a green armband
John Cena celebrates his win during Wrestlemania XXX in New Orleans on April 6, 2014. Cena has been revealed as this year’s WWE 2K23 video game cover star. The wrestling game is out Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
(Jonathan Bachman / Associated Press)
LOS ANGELES, CA-JANUARY 9, 2015: Los Angeles Times reporter Stephen Battaglio
By Stephen Battaglio
Staff Writer Follow

ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service will be the new home for WWE’s biggest live events including WrestleMania, the companies announced Wedesday.

The Walt Disney Co.’s sports media unit will pay around $1.6 billion in a five year deal with the WWE, which will begin in 2026. The rights fee is nearly double the $180 million a year paid by NBCUniversal, which carried the events on Peacock.

ESPN is launching its new streaming platform on Aug. 21. For $29,99 a month, consumers will get access to ESPN’s channels and other content without a pay TV subscription.

Advertisement

The service will carry the 10 marquee events staged annually by WWE, which include Royal Rumble, Survivor Series and SummerSlam.

The deal comes after ESPN’s announcement that the NFL is taking a 10% equity stake in the unit. In return, ESPN takes over the NFL’s media properties, NFL Network and RedZone, giving the company more live games and exclusive content from the league.

POLAND - 2020/03/23: In this photo illustration an ESPN logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Hollywood Inc.

Can ESPN survive while cable TV dies?

Long known as the ‘Worldwide Leader in Sports,’ ESPN is grappling with cord-cutting, rising rights fees and skepticism from Wall Street.

While the WWE’s programming is entertainment with predetermined outcomes, ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro told the Times that the live events will help broaden the audience for the company’s new streaming service.

Advertisement

“When you look at the WWE audience it is younger than what we typically see across other sports,” Pitaro said. “It’s more diverse and it is about 38% female which is a higher percentage of what we have at the network level.”

Pitaro noted that having major WWE events scheduled throughout the year will help the new streaming service retain subscribers who otherwise might check out when their favorite sports are not in season.

ESPN has aired wrestling programs in the past. The network carried matches from the American Wrestling Assn., a Minneapolis-based outfit, from 1985 to 1990.

Advertisement

ESPN already has strong business relationship with WWE parent TKO Group Holdings, as the network has carried the company’s UFC events.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.Entertainment & ArtsSports
Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Hollywood Inc.

Advertisement
Advertisement