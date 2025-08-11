Prince Harry and Meghan stay with Netflix — but with a lesser deal

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex cuts an onion in the kitchen in a still from her Netflix series “With Love, Meghan.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will continue their stint at Netflix after their production company signed a multi-year, first-look deal with the streamer for film and television projects.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new arrangement is less exclusive than their original 2020 agreement with Netflix, which was an overall deal, according to a person familiar with the pact.

That earlier deal gave Los Gatos-based Netflix the exclusive rights to anything developed by the Sussexes’ Archewell Productions and covered things like overhead costs.

Advertisement

Netflix and Archewell Productions did not disclose the terms of the Sussexes’ new deal in statements released Monday.

“We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand,” Meghan said in a statement, referring to her lifestyle brand, which was developed in partnership with Netflix and includes wine, cookie mix and fruit preserves.

So far, Archewell Productions has released several documentary series and reality shows, including 2022’s “Harry & Meghan” and “Live to Lead,” which chronicled the life stories of world leaders, 2023’s sports-focused “Heart of Invictus,” 2024’s “Polo” and cooking show “With Love, Meghan.”

Advertisement

“Harry & Meghan,” which detailed the couple’s love story and exit as working royals, got a total of 23.4 million views on the streaming platform, making it Netflix’s fifth-most popular documentary series of all time, the company said. “With Love, Meghan” had 5.3 million views in the first half of 2025, making it Netflix’s most-watched culinary show since its release.

“Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said in a statement. “We’re excited to continue our partnership with Archewell Productions and to entertain our members together.”

Archewell Productions’ upcoming slate of projects includes a second season of “With Love, Meghan,” which releases later this month, a film adaptation of the romance book “Meet Me at the Lake” and a documentary short called “Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within” about an orphanage in Uganda.

Advertisement

Times staff writer Wendy Lee contributed to this report.