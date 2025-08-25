Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

Musk’s xAI sues Apple and OpenAI, escalating billionaire’s tech feud

An Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York in 2020.
(Associated Press)
By Wendy Lee
Staff Writer Follow

Elon Musk on Monday ramped up his legal feud with OpenAI as his companies filed a new lawsuit against OpenAI and Apple accusing both of anticompetitive behavior in the artificial intelligence industry.

Apple and OpenAI announced a partnership last year that would allow Apple customers to connect with OpenAI’s chatbot, ChatGPT, on iPhones. Musk’s social media firm X and artificial intelligence company X.AI LLC say that the deal has hindered their ability to compete and has locked up markets to maintain what they describe as Apple and OpenAI’s monopolies.

“Plaintiffs bring this suit to stop Defendants from perpetrating their anticompetitive scheme and to recover billions in damages,” according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Texas on Monday. Musk’s companies, Bastrop, Texas-based X and San Francisco-based xAI, are seeking a permanent injunction against Apple and OpenAI.

Advertisement

The lawsuit adds to an long-running fight between Musk and OpenAI’s Chief Executive Sam Altman. Musk was an early investor in OpenAI but later left its board and started a rival AI business xAI. Musk has an ongoing lawsuit against OpenAI and Altman, accusing them of fraud and breach of contract over OpenAI’s efforts to change its corporate structure.

“This latest filing is consistent with Mr Musk’s ongoing pattern of harassment,” OpenAI said in a statement.

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020. Musk says he has lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, and he’s trying to negotiate an agreement with the company. The Tesla CEO says in documents filed Thursday, April 21, 2022 with U.S. securities regulators that he’s exploring a tender offer to buy all of the social media platform’s common stock for $54.20 per share in cash. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Hollywood Inc.

Elon Musk’s feud with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, explained

Elon Musk’s legal dispute against OpenAI could affect the future of one of the most prominent leaders in artificial intelligence.

Musk companies’ lawsuit claims ChatGPT has at least an 80% market share in the generative AI chatbot market, whereas xAI’s chatbot Grok has just a few percentage points in market share.

Advertisement

“As a result of Apple and OpenAI’s exclusive arrangement, ChatGPT is the only AI chatbot that benefits from billions of user prompts originating from hundreds of millions of iPhones,” according to xAI’s lawsuit. “This makes it hard for competitors of ChatGPT’s generative AI chatbot and super apps powered by generative AI chatbots to scale and innovate.”

xAI has asked to integrate Grok directly with Apple’s software ecosystem, iOS, but hasn’t been allowed to do so, Musk’s companies said in their lawsuit. While users can access other AI chatbots on iPhones by using a web browser or downloading an AI chatbot’s app, “those options do not provide the same level of functionality, usability, integration, or access to user prompts as ChatGPT’s first-party integration with Apple,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also accuses Apple of deprioritizing the AI chatbot apps of OpenAI’s competitors in the App Store.

Advertisement

Apple did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment on the lawsuit.

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Hollywood Inc.

What the DOJ’s antitrust suit against Apple means for everyone with an iPhone

Consumers may see lower prices on app subscriptions and purchases if the Department of Justice succeeds in its lawsuit against Apple, consumer advocates said.

Earlier this month, Musk said on X that he planned to take legal action against Apple, causing a sparring match on the social media platform between him and OpenAI’s Altman.

Apple previously told Bloomberg that it collaborates with many developers “to increase app visibility in rapidly evolving categories” and features thousands of apps in charts, algorithmic recommendations and curated lists by experts using objective criteria.

“The App Store is designed to be fair and free of bias,” Apple told Bloomberg.

Staff writer Queenie Wong contributed to this report.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.Entertainment & ArtsTechnology and the InternetBusinessArtificial Intelligence
Wendy Lee

Wendy Lee is an entertainment business reporter, covering streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. She also writes about podcasting services, digital media and talent agencies.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Hollywood Inc.

Advertisement
Advertisement