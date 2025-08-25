‘Netflix House’ entertainment complexes are coming. Here’s when they open

This Netflix logo appears on a tablet in North Andover, Mass. in 2017.

Netflix House will soon open its doors.

The streaming video giant on Monday announced when it will open its first shopping, dining and entertainment complexes to the public.

The Los Gatos, Calif.-based company will open its first Netflix House in Philadelphia on Nov. 12. The company’s Philadelphia location is located at King of Prussia shopping center, while its second Netflix House at Galleria Dallas will open on Dec. 11. A third location in Las Vegas will open in 2027.

The more than 100,000 square-foot space will offer fan experiences, merchandise and food inspired by Netflix content, in an effort to capitalize on its popular shows, movies and franchises.

For example, fans will be able to take selfies with Queen Charlotte, see screenings of “KPop Demon Hunters” and enjoy Netflix-themed food and cocktails, the company said in a statement.

The Netflix House complexes will be free for people to enter. Some fan experiences, such as Top 9 Mini Golf and immersive VR games in the Philadelphia location, will cost money.

Netflix House is part of the company’s push to expand further into in-person entertainment. The firm hosted balls similar to those featured on Regency era romance “Bridgerton” and worked with retailers and brands to sell clothing and other merchandise inspired by “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things.”

Such experiences also serve as marketing for the shows and movies.

The streamer could eventually have 50 or 60 Netflix House locations globally, said Netflix Co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos last year at the WSJ Tech Live conference.