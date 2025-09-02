Paramount and Activision make deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to the big screen

In this screenshot provided by Activision, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3” is shown.

Paramount has inked a film deal with video game giant Activision to bring the popular franchise “Call of Duty” to the big screen, in the latest example of the media company’s continued spending spree under new Chief Executive David Ellison.

With this deal, Paramount will develop, produce and distribute a live-action film based on the first-person shooter franchise, according to a statement Tuesday from Paramount. Since its initial debut in 2003, “Call of Duty” has sold more than 500 million copies worldwide.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Calling himself a lifelong fan of “Call of Duty,” Ellison said the deal was “truly a dream come true.”

“Being entrusted by Activision and players worldwide to bring this extraordinary storytelling universe to the big screen is both an honor and a responsibility that we don’t take lightly,” he said in a statement.

Activision President Rob Kostich said the film with Paramount will “honor and expand” on the franchise.

“Our shared goal is quite simple — to create an unforgettable blockbuster movie experience that our community loves, and one that also excites and inspires new fans of the franchise,” he said in a statement.

The Activision deal is the latest in a string of high-profile transactions Paramount has embarked on since Ellison took over the legacy studio.

Just two weeks ago, the media and entertainment company lured “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer away from Netflix with a “wide-ranging” and exclusive four-year television, streaming and film deal.

That news came on top of two massive deals with the creators of “South Park” that will pay them more than $1.25 billion over five years to secure the streaming rights to the popular foul-mouthed cartoon, as well as a $7.7-billion deal for UFC media rights.