Live Coverage
Search for Charlie Kirk assassin underway; officials find suspected weapon used in shooting
Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

MSNBC severs ties with Matthew Dowd over Charlie Kirk comments

March 2020 photo of political analyst Matthew Dowd on the set of an ABC newscast on Super Tuesday coverage.
March 2020 photo of political analyst Matthew Dowd on the set of an ABC newscast on Super Tuesday coverage.
(Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA-JANUARY 9, 2015: Los Angeles Times reporter Stephen Battaglio
By Stephen Battaglio
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Political analyst Matthew Dowd lost his contributor role at MSNBC because of comments he made about Charlie Kirk after the young right-wing activist was murdered Wednesday.

Shortly after Kirk was shot to death while speaking on stage at Utah Valley State University, Dowd told MSNBC anchor Katy Tur that “hateful thoughts lead to hateful words which then lead to hateful actions.”

Well-wishers pay their respects at a makeshift memorial at the national headquarters of Turning Point USA shown after the shooting death of Charlie Kirk, the co-founder and CEO of the organization, during a Utah college event Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Politics

Live updates: Authorities say rifle used to kill Charlie Kirk recovered

Kirk, a Trump ally and leading voice for the far right, was fatally shot while speaking to hundreds of people at Utah Valley University.

The angry reaction on social media was immediate after Dowd’s comments suggested that Kirk’s history of incendiary remarks led to the shooting.

Advertisement

MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler issued an apology Wednesday night.

“During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive, and unacceptable,” Kutler said in a statement. “There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise.”

Elex Michaelson is joining CNN as a late night anchor.

Hollywood Inc.

Elex Michaelson joins CNN as anchor for a late-night program based in Los Angeles

Elex Michaelson, a leading political journalist in California, left Fox station KTTV last month.

The network then severed ties with Dowd, according to a person briefed on the decision who was not authorized to comment.

Advertisement

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Charlie Kirk,” Dowd later wrote on his Bluesky account. “I was asked a question on the environment we are in. I apologize for my tone and words. Let me be clear, I in no way intended for my comments to blame Kirk for this horrendous attack.”

Dowd is a political consultant who served as the chief strategist for George W. Bush’s successful 2004 presidential reelection campaign. Dowd broke away from the Republican party due to his unhappiness with Bush’s handling of the Iraq war.

Dowd previously served as a political analyst for ABC News.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.Entertainment & ArtsPolitics
Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Hollywood Inc.

Advertisement
Advertisement