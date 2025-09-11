Live Coverage
FBI releases two images of ‘person of interest’ in Charlie Kirk shooting
Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

Warner Bros. stock jumps more than 25% following Ellison takeover report

The Warner Bros Studio iconic water tower
The Warner Bros Studio iconic water tower is seen from the street in Burbank on June 2, 2021.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Meg James.
By Meg James
Senior Entertainment Writer Follow

Warner Bros. Discovery stock jumped more than 25% Thursday morning after a report that the Larry Ellison-backed Paramount was preparing a cash bid to buy the company that owns HBO, CNN and the Warner Bros. studio.

The Ellison family and RedBird Capital Partners acquired Paramount a month ago, and has signaled that it would take bold steps as it tries to rebuild Paramount to its former glory. David Ellison, Larry’s 42-year-old son, serves as chairman and chief executive of Paramount.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Paramount’s bid would be for the entire company, including its movie studio, streaming assets and cable networks. Warner Bros. Discovery is in the process of spinning the cable channels into a separate company, a transaction that Warner Chief Executive David Zaslav said would be complete by next April.

Advertisement

Paramount spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.Entertainment & ArtsBusinessThe Latest
Meg James

Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Hollywood Inc.

Advertisement
Advertisement