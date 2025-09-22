Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ will return to ABC on Tuesday after being benched by Disney

Jimmy Kimmel was taken off the air after his comments on the killing of Charlie Kirk.
(Chris Pizzello /invision/ap)
By Meg James
Jimmy Kimmel will return to ABC on Tuesday night, the Walt Disney Co. said.

The move follows conversations between the two sides to figure out how to defuse the situation that began with Kimmel’s comments in the aftermath of the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” the company said in a statement. “It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.”

“We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

This is a developing story.

