Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

Nexstar TV stations will not run ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ after return to ABC

A close-up photo of a man's bearded face
ABC talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.
(Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
Meg James.
By Meg James
Senior Entertainment Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Television station giant Nexstar Media Group said it will not run “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” as the Walt Disney Co. brings the ABC comedian back to television Tuesday night.

Disney on Monday reversed its suspension of the late-night talk show after the host’s comments about the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk set off a political firestorm.

Nexstar joins Sinclair Broadcast Group in continuing to keep Kimmel off the air in cities around the country.

Advertisement

“We made a decision last week to preempt ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ following what ABC referred to as Mr. Kimmel’s ‘ill-time and insensitive’ comments at a critical time in our national discourse,” Nexstar said in a statement. “We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve.”

The two television station groups cover about 25% of television homes, which will diminish the reach of advertisers who buy time in the television program.

Los Angeles, CA, Monday, September 22, 2025 - Eddie Patino demonstrates outside the El Capitan Theater where Jimmy Kimmel Live was taped. Across Hollywood Blvd. Dozens of politicians and union members held a press conference to denounce the censorship of Kimmel. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Inc.

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ will return to ABC on Tuesday after being benched by Disney

The move follows conversations between the two sides to figure out how to defuse the situation that began with Kimmel’s comments in the aftermath of the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Nexstar needs approval of the Federal Communications Commission for its $6.2-billion takeover of Tegna, another large television station group. Last week, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr called on ABC to take action.

Advertisement

Nexstar was the first station group to pull Kimmel, prompting Disney to put the show on hiatus.

This is a developing story.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.Entertainment & ArtsBusinessPolitics
Meg James

Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news. A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Hollywood Inc.

Advertisement
Advertisement