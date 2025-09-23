Nexstar TV stations will not run ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ after return to ABC
Television station giant Nexstar Media Group said it will not run “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” as the Walt Disney Co. brings the ABC comedian back to television Tuesday night.
Disney on Monday reversed its suspension of the late-night talk show after the host’s comments about the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk set off a political firestorm.
Nexstar joins Sinclair Broadcast Group in continuing to keep Kimmel off the air in cities around the country.
“We made a decision last week to preempt ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ following what ABC referred to as Mr. Kimmel’s ‘ill-time and insensitive’ comments at a critical time in our national discourse,” Nexstar said in a statement. “We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve.”
The two television station groups cover about 25% of television homes, which will diminish the reach of advertisers who buy time in the television program.
The move follows conversations between the two sides to figure out how to defuse the situation that began with Kimmel’s comments in the aftermath of the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Nexstar needs approval of the Federal Communications Commission for its $6.2-billion takeover of Tegna, another large television station group. Last week, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr called on ABC to take action.
Nexstar was the first station group to pull Kimmel, prompting Disney to put the show on hiatus.
This is a developing story.
