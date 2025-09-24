Veteran talent agent and TV executive Bob Broder dies at 85

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Longtime talent agent and entertainment executive Bob Broder has died at 85.

Known for co-founding the Broder Kurland Agency, Broder died Tuesday at his Los Angeles home surrounded by his family. He had been diagnosed with cancer.

Broder was a veteran talent agent whose career spanned more than four decades.

His clients included sitcom writer and producer Chuck Lorre, television director James Burrows and “Modern Family” co-creator Christopher Lloyd. He was also responsible for representing and packaging shows such as “Cheers,” “Frasier,” “Dharma & Greg” and “Touched by an Angel.”

Under his leadership, the Broder Kurland Agency became a force in television and syndicated shows. The boutique shop also represented so-called below-the-line workers, including script supervisors, costumers and camera operators.

Broder Kurland was acquired by rival ICM in 2006.

In 2012, Broder left ICM Partners to manage the business operations of Lorre’s production company. At the time, Lorre said in a statement that he was grateful to have “such an incredibly wise, experienced and vaguely ruthless guy at the helm of this thing.”

Broder is survived by his wife, Cindy; daughter, Julie; son, Greg; and many extended family members.